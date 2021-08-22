HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: CA, DA expect to be contenders

Calhoun Academy returned last season to 11-man football but COVID-19 restrictions hampered the Cavaliers in their preparation for the 2020 season.
"(The virus) didn't allow us to do a lot of the things we had planned last year," CA head coach Todd Layton said. "The only things we could do in the summer were work out, sanitize and social distance. We missed those opportunities to have 7-on-7 workouts and scrimmages."
Layton said this summer felt more "normal" for the Cavaliers and he expects his team to be much more competitive this season.
"The team looks good coming out of our summer workouts," Layton said. "There are high expectations with nine seniors on the roster; the main goal is to stay healthy."
The Cavaliers have 28 on this year's roster, the most in Layton's tenure, and the coach said it is definitely the fastest team he has fielded since coming to Calhoun. Layton said he has a number of athletes led by junior Andrew Tucker and senior Cade Strickland.
"(Cade) is a converted lineman that made the move to tight end last season," Layton said. "He runs pretty well, he's probably our best college prospect on this team."
"We've worked hard during the summer, and as seniors we have led the conditioning and I think we've done a good job of getting everybody ready for our first game," Strickland said. "As ninth-graders, we had no upperclassmen. We started nine freshmen at the varsity level. It was a tough year, but I think it helped us grow and learn."
According to Layton, the strength of the team should be the offensive line due to the leadership returning this season.
"Senior Lane Noe and junior Chase Cooper are two big guys that we are counting on," Layton said. "The other side of the line is a little quicker with seniors Adam Lowder and Hunter Summers. We also have a sophomore, Cameron Crosby, that we will mix in."
Like last season, Layton is still unsure of the Cavaliers' passing attack. He said he wants to be more balanced on offense and that responsibility falls to senior quarterback Matt Layton.
"Having those 7-on-7 drills this summer has helped me get better as a passer," Layton said. "The passing game has been a weakness for us in the past, but our running game made up for it. This year we need to have that passing threat."
Calhoun Academy faces Greenwood Christian in St. Matthews on Aug. 27.
Another team looking to make a run in SCISA Class A is Dorchester Academy. The Raiders fell in the first round of the playoffs last season, but head coach Thomas McAlhany knows expectations remain high.
"The last two seasons we've been right there," McAlhany said. "Two years ago we made the playoffs, but I think our team was happy with that. Last year we lost some close games that put us at a worse seed. This year we're looking to make some noise and get to the state championship."
At a recent scrimmage the Raiders faced off against Orangeburg Prep, Heathwood Hall and SCHSL member Pelion. McAlhany thought his team did well against the larger schools.
"I thought we didn't back down from anyone," McAlhany said of the scrimmage. "All three of those teams are bigger in number and in size, but I thought we held our own."
McAlhany said he was most impressed by the players in the trenches.
"I thought the line play was wonderful," McAlhany said. "I felt we controlled both lines of scrimmage when we were on the field. Senior Dylan Price is our leader on both the offensive and defensive lines. He will also handle our kicking."
After giving up nearly 30 points per game last season, Dorchester's defense may be the calling card of this year's team. Despite their lack of size, they are fast and are not afraid to hit people.
"That's our mentality (on defense)," McAlhany said. "We're never going to be bigger than anybody so you better bring something to the fight when you get there. We got to pack a punch. Overall the defense played well in the scrimmage despite some missed tackles."
The Raiders are led by a group of seniors that McAlhany expects to be leaders on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Athlete Ben Singletary will lead the rushing attack while Hunter and Hayden Hartzog will look to catch passes and defend in the secondary. McAlhany said Luke Stokes will play a number of positions.
"We will be leaning on them to keep things together," McAlhany said. "Be those coaches on the field."
Sophomores Connor Hartzog (DB), who led the team in tackles last season, Lucas Chavis (OL/DL) and Waylon Gruber are players that McAlhany said saw a lot of snaps as freshmen, and should return even stronger this year.
Dorchester Academy hosts Hilton Head Christian on Aug. 27.