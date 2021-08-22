HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: CA, DA expect to be contenders

At a recent scrimmage the Raiders faced off against Orangeburg Prep, Heathwood Hall and SCHSL member Pelion. McAlhany thought his team did well against the larger schools.

"I thought we didn't back down from anyone," McAlhany said of the scrimmage. "All three of those teams are bigger in number and in size, but I thought we held our own."

McAlhany said he was most impressed by the players in the trenches.

"I thought the line play was wonderful," McAlhany said. "I felt we controlled both lines of scrimmage when we were on the field. Senior Dylan Price is our leader on both the offensive and defensive lines. He will also handle our kicking."

After giving up nearly 30 points per game last season, Dorchester's defense may be the calling card of this year's team. Despite their lack of size, they are fast and are not afraid to hit people.

"That's our mentality (on defense)," McAlhany said. "We're never going to be bigger than anybody so you better bring something to the fight when you get there. We got to pack a punch. Overall the defense played well in the scrimmage despite some missed tackles."