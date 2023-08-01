Grit.

That’s the mantra of the Branchville football team as the Yellow Jackets enter preseason practice. Head coach Sandy Dukes wants his team to live by the term as they get ready for the 2023 season.

“We want to be the grittiest team (in the state),” Dukes said. “We want to be that team that competes and gives ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game.”

Last season, Branchville finished with a 2-7 record and 1-4 in region play. Dukes said he was pleased with what he saw from his team during offseason conditioning.

“We had a solid summer, much better numbers,” Dukes said. “The numbers were especially good in the morning during our weight room sessions. I think we’re going to dress 30-plus players, which is always a good sign at a small public school. The numbers are improving, and we’re happy.”

One of the key factors for Branchville is the improving play of quarterback Seth Shaw. This spring, Dukes said Shaw had taken a more leadership role as he enters his junior season.

Shaw took the majority of snaps during Branchville’s 7-on-7 events over the summer.

“(Seth) took his beatings last year as sophomore,” Dukes said. “But, it’s made him a much better player. He was humbled a little bit, and he’s worked really hard this summer. He’s learning to read the defense.”

According to Dukes, much of last year was Shaw taking the field and just seeing what would happen. As he begins his second varsity season, Dukes said the game is beginning to slow down for quarterback.

The Jackets also return running back Philijuan Saldano who rushed for over 1,200 yards as a sophomore. He took a step back last season, but Dukes said the senior has re-dedicated himself to getting in shape, and expects him to take a more vocal leadership position on this year’s team.

With the Yellow Jackets starting preseason practice, Dukes hopes to carry that chemistry that was formed this summer during workouts and 7-on-7 events.

“Just being able to keep this team together (through the summer) was an advantage,” Dukes said. “There can be so many distractions, but (this team) is seeing the hard work pay off. Getting a little bit stronger, getting a little bit faster and seeing your teammates succeed…it definitely breeds success.”

With summer ending, Dukes knows it’s a different game once the pads come on.

“We don’t want to win the contest of being the best looking coming off the bus,” Dukes said. “We know we have to be tough. We know we’re not the strongest or the biggest, but we want to have that grit.”