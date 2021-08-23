HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, others chasing Red Raiders in 6-A

Branchville head football coach Sandy Dukes called Region 6 the Southeastern Conference of Class A football.
His Yellow Jackets are joined by Bethune-Bowman and Bamberg-Ehrhardt along with Allendale-Fairfax and Estill.
"We've had some success against some of those teams, so our guys have some confidence heading into the season," Dukes said. "We just have to continue to work hard, but we're excited about the season."
Dukes said the strength of this year's team has been the senior leadership that has developed through the spring and summer workouts. With 14 seniors, the Yellow Jackets have experienced players, but many are taking on new roles.
"We're a work in progress, but we have a lot of returning starters especially on defense," Dukes said. "A lot of our guys that are learning to play different spots on offense. That's been a challenge so far, getting them used to their new positions."
After starting at right guard and defensive tackle last season, senior Jason Lytle has made the move to middle linebacker and will play fullback on offense.
"(Bubba) has worked really hard through the spring to transition his body to more of a skill player," Dukes said. "It really showed in the scrimmages and jamboree. He's played extremely well on defense and is quickly learning the fullback position."
Dukes also raved about the transition of Xyquarius Nimmons, who played defensive end last season. According to Dukes, he will be making the move to receiver this season.
"He's another big body (6-4, 200 pounds) that can block and catch fairly well," Dukes said. "Jakiem Ellis is our slot guy, he's very talented and explosive. Philijuan Saldano is just a sophomore but is one of the better athletes I've coached. He's pushed himself and put on good weight. We're excited about our offense but it all starts up front."
Leading the offense is senior quarterback Ryan Nester. Dukes said he has taken on more of a leadership role.
"(Ryan) is a naturally quiet person, so we've had to try to push him to be a little more vocal," Dukes said. "When he does speak the team listens. He and Ellis along with Nathan Bauer have been the seniors that our underclassmen can look to. They do a really good job of leading the team and do things the right way."
Bethune-Bowman
While the Yellow Jackets have a wealth of senior talent, Bethune-Bowman may have found its future leader in sophomore quarterback Derick Simons.
"(Derick) surprised us this summer," head coach Glynn Darby said. "He stayed with us during spring and summer workouts and absorbed all the knowledge that we could throw at him. He's a disciplined player that we did not expect to play this early."
Darby said Simon was third-string coming into summer workouts, but outworked both players in front of him.
"Those other guys wanted to make excuses so (Derick) stepped right in, took the helm and proclaimed that the job was his," Darby said.
After finishing 1-5 last season, Darby knows that his team must get off to a good start in 2021.
"We were late coming out of the gate (last season)," Darby said. "We didn't start clicking until our fourth or fifth game. This year we were able to take part in summer workouts, 7-on-7 drills and have been in the weight room since winter."
Like many Class A teams, Bethune-Bowman will be thin along the offensive and defensive lines. Leading the way for the Mohawks will be Omar Goodwin, who Darby expects to play multiple roles on both sides of the ball.
"Conditioning is the key," Darby said. "The winter and spring workouts were especially good for our big guys. We have some 300-pounders who have worked hard to drop some weight and get in shape. They are doing a lot better now."
Darby expects the Mohawks to be good at the skill positions led by seniors LaVon Aiken and Javon Freeman.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
If Region 6 is the SEC, then Bamberg-Ehrhardt could be the Alabama of the region. The Red Raiders dominated region play a year ago on their way to the Class A Lower State final.
B-E returns a strong defense led by seniors Quincy Bias and Christian Draper. Both players hounded Edisto's offense in the Red Raiders' Week Zero victory. Head coach Robert Williams said despite the familiar faces, many of his defenders are playing new positions.
Prior to the season, Williams praised his teams physicality.
"Everybody is eager to learn everything we're trying to install," Williams said. "We have some athletes and should be solid on both sides of the ball. We're really counting on everyone to contribute."
According to Williams, nearly eight players are playing both offense and defense for the Red Raiders.
"We're a true A school," Williams said. "We have a lot ninth and 10th-graders that don't have that experience, so we're counting on those seniors to do a lot this year."
Offensively, the Red Raiders feature a number of running backs, including Bias. Nick Folk led B-E Friday with two touchdowns against Edisto. Quintin Banks added a third.
"We're trying to be more balanced on offense, but we're going to run the football until teams prove they can stop us," Williams said. "But we think we have a pretty good quarterback and some receivers that can make plays."
Gage Boykin completed 6-of-13 passes against Edisto for 83 yards. Anthony Williams and Isaiah Johnson each had three catches.
"We're going to execute and try to get better every week," Williams said. "We'll see what happens at the end."