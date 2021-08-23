HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, others chasing Red Raiders in 6-A

Dukes also raved about the transition of Xyquarius Nimmons, who played defensive end last season. According to Dukes, he will be making the move to receiver this season.

"He's another big body (6-4, 200 pounds) that can block and catch fairly well," Dukes said. "Jakiem Ellis is our slot guy, he's very talented and explosive. Philijuan Saldano is just a sophomore but is one of the better athletes I've coached. He's pushed himself and put on good weight. We're excited about our offense but it all starts up front."

Leading the offense is senior quarterback Ryan Nester. Dukes said he has taken on more of a leadership role.

"(Ryan) is a naturally quiet person, so we've had to try to push him to be a little more vocal," Dukes said. "When he does speak the team listens. He and Ellis along with Nathan Bauer have been the seniors that our underclassmen can look to. They do a really good job of leading the team and do things the right way."

Bethune-Bowman

While the Yellow Jackets have a wealth of senior talent, Bethune-Bowman may have found its future leader in sophomore quarterback Derick Simons.