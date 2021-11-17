HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E's dual QBs face tough test

Bamberg-Ehrhardt starting quarterback Gage Boykin was injured in the Red Raiders' regular season finale against Airport.

Freshman Chanston Crosby played the majority of the game against the Eagles, and started B-E's playoff opener against Hannah-Pamplico. During the second half against the Raiders, sophomore receiver and defensive back Isaiah Johnson started taking snaps in the wildcat formation.

Johnson finished the game with 128 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red Raider offense. Bamberg-Ehrhardt's dual-quarterback system will face its toughest test Friday against Baptist Hill.

“We got two kids Isaiah (Johnson) and Chanston Crosby that rotate depending on what we’re trying to do, and it decides who we put back there. They do a lot of things the same. If we try to run the ball more, we put Isaiah, with (Chance), he’s a freshman, it’s more about managing the game and short passing game when he’s in there,” Williams said.

When you have two younger field generals out there, the defense and running game are always said to be a quarterback’s best friend. That saying stays consistent with Bamberg-Erhardt. The team has been predicated on physicality the whole year and the numbers show.

On defense, they have given up an average of nine points per game. On offense, they have backs who have rushed for over a hundred yards so far this postseason. Quintin Banks was the latest on that list Friday when he rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders past Carvers Bay 41-14.

”We got some good linemen and backs,” Williams said. “They got a lot of experience, so it helps him. It doesn’t put much pressure on him, and we aren’t going to do anything to put him in a bad situation. We’re looking to take it one game at a time. ... We’re physical, that’s what we’re known for and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

B-E will try to take that physicality on the road as they travel to Hollywood to play an undefeated Baptist Hill. The Cougars are entering this one after a 50-33 second-round win over Green Sea-Floyds.

Their qualities lie with the Harold Gathers-to-Damon Smith connection. In last week’s game against Green Sea-Floyds, Smith caught 14 passes for 157 yards and scored four touchdowns. Gathers himself had 288 yards in total with five touchdowns.

“They throw the ball a lot. They have great athletes and two great quarterbacks that can run around and throw. It’s going to be tough on us. We’re just going to do what we’ve been doing for 11 weeks now. Play our style of football and hope things work out for us,” Williams said.

The game is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Baptist Hill High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0