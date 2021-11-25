HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E defense again facing test in Lower State title game

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to C.E. Murray in the Class A Lower State final Friday.

With a win, the Red Raiders will advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2017.

B-E defeated the War Eagles last season in the first round of the playoffs. C.E. Murray used explosive plays to score 20 points on a Red Raider defense that had given up an average of eight points per game.

The War Eagles are led by all-region quarterback Tyree Prunes. A true dual threat, Prunes has thrown for 942 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Quentarius Grant has rushed for 632 yards and leads the team with 14 touchdowns.

"They have some great athletes," B-E head coach Robert Williams said following his team's third-round victory over Baptist Hill this past Friday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated the Bobcats 33-6 with over 300 yards rushing from Quintin Banks (152 yards), Nick Folk (135 yards) and Quincy Bias (52 yards).

Defensively, the Red Raiders held a Baptist Hill team averaging nearly 45 points per game to one touchdown. Christian Draper, Yzorion Washington, Jerome Simmons and Bias each had sacks against the Bobcats. Bamberg-Ehrhardt added a defensive score on a safety.

B-E quarterback Isaiah Johnson continues to impress at the position after playing receiver for much of the year. Johnson started the second half of B-E's first-round playoff game against Hannah-Pamplico. He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in the half to help the Red Raiders advance to the second round.

“We run the football, try to be physical up front, that’s what we do,” Williams told the High School Sports Report. “We’re on our third quarterback, so we lean on those backs and the offensive line.

Defensively, Justin Graham leads the War Eagles with 65 tackles and four sacks while Nicolas Brown has 61 tackles and five sacks.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and C.E. Murray will meet Friday at Leon Maxwell Stadium in Bamberg. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

