 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E defense again facing test in Lower State title game

  • 0
B-E football

Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back Quintin Banks runs for a gain against Branchville earlier this season. Banks and the Red Raiders will face C.E. Murray in the Class A Lower State championship Friday in Bamberg.

 donnyknightphotography.smugmug.com

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will play host to C.E. Murray in the Class A Lower State final Friday.

With a win, the Red Raiders will advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2017.

B-E defeated the War Eagles last season in the first round of the playoffs. C.E. Murray used explosive plays to score 20 points on a Red Raider defense that had given up an average of eight points per game.

THURSDAY MORNING QUARTERBACK: After HHA title, focus now on B-E

The War Eagles are led by all-region quarterback Tyree Prunes. A true dual threat, Prunes has thrown for 942 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Quentarius Grant has rushed for 632 yards and leads the team with 14 touchdowns.

"They have some great athletes," B-E head coach Robert Williams said following his team's third-round victory over Baptist Hill this past Friday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated the Bobcats 33-6 with over 300 yards rushing from Quintin Banks (152 yards), Nick Folk (135 yards) and Quincy Bias (52 yards).

Defensively, the Red Raiders held a Baptist Hill team averaging nearly 45 points per game to one touchdown. Christian Draper, Yzorion Washington, Jerome Simmons and Bias each had sacks against the Bobcats. Bamberg-Ehrhardt added a defensive score on a safety.

People are also reading…

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Raiders advance, Saints season ends

B-E quarterback Isaiah Johnson continues to impress at the position after playing receiver for much of the year. Johnson started the second half of B-E's first-round playoff game against Hannah-Pamplico. He rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown in the half to help the Red Raiders advance to the second round.

“We run the football, try to be physical up front, that’s what we do,” Williams told the High School Sports Report. “We’re on our third quarterback, so we lean on those backs and the offensive line.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

Defensively, Justin Graham leads the War Eagles with 65 tackles and four sacks while Nicolas Brown has 61 tackles and five sacks.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and C.E. Murray will meet Friday at Leon Maxwell Stadium in Bamberg. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News