HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E continuing to trust the process

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will face Southside Christian for the Class A state championship Saturday in Columbia at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Fans can watch the game on WACH.2 (TBD Network) or subscribe to the NFHS Network at NFHSnetwork.com.

The Red Raiders are trying to win their first state championship since claiming the Class AA crown in 1990. B-E has played for a title in 2010, 2014 and 2017.

"It means a lot to represent Bamberg-Ehrhardt," senior running back Quintin Banks said Thursday. "This is what I have been working toward my whole high school career. We've been so far, but come up short each time. I think we have a great chance Saturday."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Robert Williams has tried to keep everything as normal as possible leading up to Saturday's game.

"We've prepared just like any other game," Williams said.

"Obviously it's important, but there is no added pressure on our players. It's the same routine, our players know the accomplishments and traditions of playing (for B-E), but they have blazed their own path."

Senior linebacker Quincy Bias talked earlier this week of trusting the process. Bias leads the team with 124 tackles and 14 sacks along with eight interceptions.

The Red Raiders are led by a defense that is allowing just over 118 yards per game. In the Lower State final, B-E held C.E. Murray quarterback, and the Region IV-A Player of the Year, Tyrone Prunes to just six points.

"Our philosophy is to play defense, control the clock and be physical," Williams said. "If that means we have to run the ball a majority of the game, that's what we're going to do. Our players have bought in to playing defense and winning games."

B-E defensive coordinator Corey Crosby said playing defense is all about trust.

"Our guys trust each other," Crosby said. "On defense, everyone makes sure they are doing their job, and doing it well. Our kids take pride in that. The kids do a good job of studying film and the coaches try to find weaknesses, and ways to attack."

When looking at Southside Christian, Crosby doesn't see many weaknesses.

"(Southside Christian) is a sound football team," Crosby said. "It's the two best teams in the state playing Saturday. Their coaches do a great job of putting their kids in the right position. They have a great offensive scheme, it's going to be a good test. It will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes."

Senior lineman Christian Draper said the key will be to stay physical and play vicious at all times. Draper has 34 tackles for loss and five sacks on the season.

"Every year we have a goal to try to make it to the championship," Crosby said. "(Quincy) said it best when he talked about not getting ahead of ourselves. We're going to play every play the same. This team is special because both sides of the ball compliment each other. The offensive guys do a great job of putting our kids in good positions and keeping us out of bad situations."

Williams said his offense doesn't get near the credit it deserves, mainly because of the number of players he has playing positions on both sides of the ball. Crosby credits a conditioning program installed several years ago featuring philosophies from the University of Alabama.

"We were at a coaching clinic, and we talked about the 'Fourth Quarter' program used by Alabama," Crosby said. "It's helped us to stay conditioned and be prepared to play in the fourth quarter. It's all about starting fast and finishing strong."

The Red Raiders will be looking for a fast start Saturday against Southside Christian. Williams talked earlier this week about getting to the fourth quarter. Another strong finish could have B-E raising its first championship trophy in nearly 30 years.

