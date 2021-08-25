HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: After tough loss, Saints take on Barnwell

Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said his Saints are headed in the right direction despite a Week Zero loss at Whale Branch Friday.

The Saints held an 18-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter but were unable to hold on in a 54-50 loss to the Warriors.

"We never should have lost that game," Farmer said. "But our kids showed great character."

Following the game, Farmer said his team realized its mistakes and lack of focus that led to the loss.

"They challenged each other that night," Farmer said. "To lose the way we did, it would be easy to drop your head and quit, but we came out Monday and had a great practice. We got a chance to be pretty decent this year and I have to credit our senior leaders."

Farmer said cramps and missed tackles were a key to the opening loss, but his team is working hard to correct the mistakes before heading to Barnwell Thursday night. The Saints were originally scheduled to face Cross Friday, but COVID forced Calhoun County to find another game.