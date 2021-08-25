HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: After tough loss, Saints take on Barnwell

Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said his Saints are headed in the right direction despite a Week Zero loss at Whale Branch Friday.
The Saints held an 18-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter but were unable to hold on in a 54-50 loss to the Warriors.
"We never should have lost that game," Farmer said. "But our kids showed great character."
Following the game, Farmer said his team realized its mistakes and lack of focus that led to the loss.
"They challenged each other that night," Farmer said. "To lose the way we did, it would be easy to drop your head and quit, but we came out Monday and had a great practice. We got a chance to be pretty decent this year and I have to credit our senior leaders."
Farmer said cramps and missed tackles were a key to the opening loss, but his team is working hard to correct the mistakes before heading to Barnwell Thursday night. The Saints were originally scheduled to face Cross Friday, but COVID forced Calhoun County to find another game.
"We saw that Barnwell needed a game," Farmer said. "They were originally set up for Thursday, and we told them that would be OK. Had it been a region game, we would have asked for Friday. We scrimmaged against them in the summer and know they will be a good challenge."
Barnwell opened Week Zero with a 35-0 victory over Williston-Elko. The game was called at halftime due to lightning in the area.
The Warhorses are ranked No. 3 in Class 2-A in the SCHSL state media poll. Farmer said he embraces the challenges of the early season with hopes that it will prepare his team for region and playoff games.
"I don't like to have a false realization, I would rather have the reality of where our team stands," Farmer said. "When you play against tough, quality opponents you see where you are, and realize what you have to do to get better."
The Saints are led by quarterback Russell Brunson, who threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another two touchdowns in the loss to Whale Branch. Farmer called his offense "blessed" with the skill they possess.
"We're known as a running team, but with Russell's ability to throw the ball, it makes us more balanced on offense," Farmer said. "We had nearly 500 yards of total offense led by running back Ahmir Smith, receiver Chris Zachary and athlete Justen Brunson. We just have to keep it simple, get the ball in their hands and let them make plays."
Along with missed tackles, Farmer said the offensive and defensive line play must improve along with special teams. Whale Branch returned two kickoffs for touchdown in its win over the Saints in Week Zero.