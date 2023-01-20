HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bruins rally past Lower Richland

First place in Region V-3A was on line Friday night in Hopkins as Orangeburg-Wilkinson traveled to face Lower Richland.

The Bruins overcame a sluggish first half to defeat Lower Richland 56-45 and improve to 4-0 in region play.

"We came out tonight, and I thought we were going to play hard," O-W head coach Willie Thomas said. "Sometimes, this team seems to underestimate opponents based on their record."

The Bruins jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but a long scoring drought allowed Lower Richland to make it a three-point game at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams seemed evenly matched throughout the first half, but LR was able to get a lay-up with less than 10 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead at halftime.

The Diamond Hornets would build the lead to six points coming out of the half, but Orangeburg-Wilkinson's defense turned up the pressure, allowing for some easy baskets.

"We responded in the second half, we got down six, but we responded well," Thomas said. "We're not a team that can set up (on offense) because we don't have a lot of tough guys. When Jeremiah (Jacques) is able to push the ball, I think that's when we're at our best. Now, we just have to find some guys to run with him, other than his brother (Horaces)."

Jeremiah Jacques finished with 11 points, all in the second half.

"I started slow due to some foul trouble," Jeremiah Jacques said. "I just wanted to get back in and help my team. They were pushing us around, out-rebounding us, in the first half."

Lower Richland was able to slow down the Bruins transition game, forcing O-W into more half-court sets and outside shots.

"We're a fast-paced team," Jacques said. "Tonight we had to adapt."

Thomas said his team needs to show more consistency on offense.

"I don't care if we won the game 21-20, we have to do a better job on offense," Thomas said. "Until we become more discipline, we're going to continue to be rushed."

Lower Richland head coach JoJo English said Orangeburg-Wilkinson's second-half defense was the difference in the game.

"We turned the ball over 22 times, you can't do that against a team that good," English said. "They are the best team in 3A, we gave them 22 extra possessions and they took advantage. Third quarter, we got down in a hole and couldn't get out."

The Bruins were able to build a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and while the Diamond Hornets were able to cut it to four in the fourth quarter, O-W was able to hold on for the victory.

Horaces Jacques led the Bruins with 18 points while Keith Smith added 9 points for the Bruins.

"It was a good win tonight, but it doesn't mean anything," Jeremiah Jacques said. "We have to continue playing hard if we want to win the region."

O-W has a non-region game against Lake Marion on the road Saturday and will return home Tuesday for a region matchup against Brookland-Cayce.

Lower Richland 64, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 21

Lower Richland opened the game with a 15-0 run, and never trailed, as the Diamond Hornets defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64-21 Friday in Hopkins.

Entering Friday's game, the Bruinettes had won 20-consecutive region games dating back to the 2020 season. The last team to defeat Orangeburg-Wilkinson was Lower Richland Feb. 14, 2020.

"It was just a mental thing tonight," O-W head coach Cedrick Simpson said. "I knew before the game, on the bus ride over here, that they were not focused. (Lower Richland) came out and hit us in the mouth. They did a great job tonight."

The Diamond Hornets scored the first 15 points of the game. Orangeburg-Wilkinson would get its first points on a turnaround jumper from Zaniah Huggins.

"Our team learned tonight that champions always have to be prepared to play," Simpson said.

Joliyah Robinson led the Bruinettes with nine points and four steals. Imani Mitchell had five points, Tameya Bookert had three points and Keliyah Coulter and Huggins each had two points.

With the win, Lower Richland improves to 4-0 in region play, and holds the top spot in Region V-AAA. The Bruinettes fall to 3-1 in region and are second place after winning back-to-back region championships the last two years.