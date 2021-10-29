HHA uses balanced offense to top AJA 26-14

There could be a rematch in SCISA state playoffs in the coming weeks in November.

AJA head coach Chad Gleaton would welcome a second meeting with HHA.

“The difference in this game is their kids made the big tackles and our kids didn’t,” Gleaton said. “You have to take your hats off to them for coming in here, playing their style of football and whipping us.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We hadn’t played anybody (before tonight) who has hit us back, situations where it got tense, and that happened tonight and we had some players who didn’t respond well. We’ll work on it and try to get better.”

The Warriors opened the game with a 7-play drive that covered 60 yards, scoring with 7:51 left in the first quarter, as senior quarterback Bug Brunson completed a pass for 27 yards to Moye Brandt to get the home team into the red zone. Three plays later, Brunson called his own number and ran in from a yard out. Brunson also kept the ball for the 2-point conversion, for an 8-0 lead.

HHA then needed just a recovery on the ensuing onside kick and a 40-yard touchdown run on first down by Marion Breland to have an answering score. Breland dropped the ball on the conversion try, leaving the score 8-6 with 7:42 left in the opening quarter.