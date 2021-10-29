HHA uses balanced offense to top AJA 26-14

EHRHARDT — Defending state champion Holly Hill Academy mixed in successful passes with productive run plays all night to take a 26-14 win, and the SCISA 8-Man Region 1 title against previously-unbeaten Andrew Jackson Academy on Friday night.
HHA moved to 9-0 this season, while AJA is now 7-1.
Raiders quarterback Jacob Rogers passed for 3 touchdowns, including 2 to Harley Watkins, as the visitors moved the ball rather consistently on the ground and through the air. Rogers finished 6-for-9 passing for 102 yards, while HHA ran the ball for 218 yards.
The Raiders got 17 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown from Marion Breland.
Scoring the last touchdown of the first half and the first touchdown of the second half was a major momentum swing for the visitors in the game.
“It was pretty evenly matched at the line, but we looked for those explosive plays and had two or three,” HHA head coach Michael Nelson said. “Our guys battled all night long, and their guys battled all night long. They are a good team.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, and I said it would be special teams and turnovers to decide it. We didn’t turn the ball over, in terms of fumbles or interceptions, and got the win. You’ve got two defenses selling out to the run, so we both had some success passing at times. Two good football teams, and we’ll probably see each other again.”
There could be a rematch in SCISA state playoffs in the coming weeks in November.
AJA head coach Chad Gleaton would welcome a second meeting with HHA.
“The difference in this game is their kids made the big tackles and our kids didn’t,” Gleaton said. “You have to take your hats off to them for coming in here, playing their style of football and whipping us.
“We hadn’t played anybody (before tonight) who has hit us back, situations where it got tense, and that happened tonight and we had some players who didn’t respond well. We’ll work on it and try to get better.”
The Warriors opened the game with a 7-play drive that covered 60 yards, scoring with 7:51 left in the first quarter, as senior quarterback Bug Brunson completed a pass for 27 yards to Moye Brandt to get the home team into the red zone. Three plays later, Brunson called his own number and ran in from a yard out. Brunson also kept the ball for the 2-point conversion, for an 8-0 lead.
HHA then needed just a recovery on the ensuing onside kick and a 40-yard touchdown run on first down by Marion Breland to have an answering score. Breland dropped the ball on the conversion try, leaving the score 8-6 with 7:42 left in the opening quarter.
Perrin Breland helped stop the following AJA drive by knocking down a pass on a third-down play. HHA then took over on downs on their own 37-yard line.
The Raiders needed 8 plays to cover the 63 yards, mixing in 2 pass plays from Rogers to Perrin Breland totaling 40 yards. Then, after two positive run plays, Rogers connected with Watkins over the middle for a 13-yard touchdown. AJA stopped the conversion run attempt, leaving the score 12-8 with 7 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Warriors then had their big offensive play of the night, as Brunson faked the handoff and kept the ball for a 55-yard touchdown run on first down, running up the home sideline. The handoff was dropped on the conversion attempt, leaving the score 14-12, with AJA in the lead once again.
Rogers set up the next touchdown with an 17-yard pass play to Marion Breland, followed by 4 positive-yardage run plays. Then Rogers connected with Watkins for a 6-yard touchdown with 6:39 left in the first half. Marion Breland was stopped by AJA on the conversion attempt, leaving the score 18-14.
AJA had a long drive late in the half, but surrendered the possession on a fourth-down stop by HHA in the red zone.
The home team was penalized on the opening kickoff of the third quarter for delay of game, having exited the locker room late after the half. That left HHA starting the opening drive on the AJA 37-yard line. Along with two penalties mixed in, it took the Raiders 10 plays to score. On 4th-and-8, Rogers found Perrin Breland streaking across the middle of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 7:15 left in the third quarter. finished with 3 receptions for 58 yards. Watkins caught the 2-point conversion pass for the final score in the 26-14 game.
Senior Carson Cone led the Warriors with 14 tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Senior Jonathan Schaffer, who also rushed for 81 yards, added 12 tackles, including 2 for a loss.
Brunson rushed for 83 yards.
The Raiders were led by Tyler Wright with 14 tackles, Cooper Canady with 11 tackles, Marion Breland with 10 tackles, and Perrin Breland with 9 tackles.