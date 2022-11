Holly Hill Academy clinched a third consecutive SCISA 8-Man state championship with a 68-20 win over Wyman King Academy Friday.

Tyree James led the Raiders with four touchdown runs as Holly Hill finished unbeaten for the third straight year.

Tyler Wright rushed for three touchdowns while Davin Walling added a touchdown run.

Wyman King Academy's Ben Sauls led the Knights with two touchdowns catches and a touchdown run.

With Friday's win, Holly Hill Academy extends its unbeaten streak to 38 games.