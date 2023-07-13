In his second stint with Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, head coach Jermaine Derricott is once again looking to build a program that won back-to-back state championships after his departure in 2011.

The Trojans, who were winless the year before Derricott’s return, won five games last season and advanced to the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

“We’re teaching our kids to trust the process,” Derricott said at a recent 7-on-7 event at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. “We have to keep working, trying to get a little better each day. The key is to outwork what you did yesterday.”

With a resurgence of the program, Derricott said his players are beginning to “buy-in.”

“When you’re building a program, there are a lot of little things that you have to tweak and correct,” Derricott said. “I feel like we’re getting past that point, now we’ll look to keep building.”

Like most teams, the Trojans spent the majority of the offseason in the weight room. Derricott said the goal was to become bigger, stronger and faster.

“We’ve had players commit to the weight room,” Derricott. “In 22 years of coaching, I’ve learned that kids don’t usually come to you physically athletic. You have to build them up to get them to do the things that are necessary on the football field.”

Leading the Trojans is quarterback Jay’Shawn Smalls. Derricott said the senior has spent the last year getting a better understanding of the system. He also said he expects a big season from David Myers along with Naishawn Thomas. The biggest improvement though may be along the offensive and defensive lines.

“We feel like our line could be the strength of this team,” Derricott said. “Anytime you have strong line play, you have the ability to win football games.”

While there was no line play at the 7-on-7 in Bamberg, Derricott said his team still got a lot of use from the offensive and defensive practices. The coach said he wanted to see how his players would compete, especially against schools from higher classifications.

“These events give our kids a measure of competition,” Derricott said. “They have to understand that the game is played between the lines, and it doesn’t matter where you come from or the size of your school. We talk about competing every day, and these events show the character of our football team. If we compete and do our best, then the wins will come.”

The Trojans will have a new addition when the season starts. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler is one of two schools in the Orangeburg County School District to have a turf field installed prior to this football season.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the school Tuesday to mark the event. H-K-T and Edisto are the two schools expected to play on the artificial surfaces this fall.