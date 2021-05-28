H-K-T star builds bridges on, off field

The Bridge Builders Excellence Award is given annually by the S.C. Football Hall of Fame to the high school athlete who is most exemplary on and off the field.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler defensive end Karrlen Waymyers has been named one of 10 finalists for the award.

Waymyers has a 3.6 grade-point average and is in the National Honor Society for High School Scholars.

Add to that his on-the-field success in being named S.C. High School League Region 3-A Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The 2021 South Carolina State football commit is also winner of the Willie Jeffries Character Award given by the Orangeburg County Community of Character to the high school football athlete demonstrating outstanding performance and character on and off the field

“It feels great," Waymyers said. "Just knowing that I’m being acknowledged for such an award just makes me feel like I’m doing good on and off the field”.

“It’s very important for me. As a player I try to be an offensive coordinator or head coach’s worst nightmare, but off the field as a person, I try to be a symbol of hope for the people in my community," Waymyers said.