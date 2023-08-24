Jayshawn Smalls completed 14-of-23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 44-0 victory over Eau Claire Thursday at North.

Smalls added 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the victory. Trenton Summers added 166 yards rushing and completed his only pass for 55 yards.

Derion Stroman had 158 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Defensively, Stroman had six tackles and two sacks. Smalls added five tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks.

The Trojans (2-0) have a bye next Friday and travel to face Military Magnet Friday, Sept. 8.

Blackville-Hilda 36, Barnwell 34

Samari Williams and Jaquel Holman each rushed for two touchdowns as Blackville-Hilda (2-0) defeated Barnwell 36-34 Thursday night in Barnwell.

Jayden Jackson opened the game with a 70 yard touchdown run to give the Fighting Hawks a 6-0 lead. Williams made the score 12-0 with a six yard run later in the first quarter.

Barnwell cut the lead to 12-6 as Cameron Austin scored on a four yard touchdown run.

Blackville-Hilda’s Namair Anderson returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown to make the score 18-6 in the second quarter.

Austin answered with a 35 yard touchdown pass to make the score 18-13 at halftime.

Austin gave Barnwell its first lead with a one yard touchdown run to open the third quarter. Holman answered with a one yard touchdown run, but the Warhorses went back in front after an 87 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Holman put the Fighting Hawks back in front with a 10 yard touchdown run. The Blackville-Hilda defense came up with a fumble giving Williams a chance to put the game away with a 36 yard touchdown run.

Austin added a 15 yard touchdown run, but Blackville-Hilda was able to run out the clock and pick up the victory.

Blackville-Hilda will be at hope Friday, Sept. 1 against Allendale-Fairfax.