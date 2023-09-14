After having built the foundation that led to two Class A state championships, H-K-T head football coach Jermaine Derricott returned to the sidelines to bring back what he calls “Trojan Pride.”

“I see a lot of similarities between this team and those past teams I coached,” Derricott said after H-K-T’s practice Monday. “It’s a group of kids that love being around each other, love working hard, love fighting for their community and Trojan Pride.”

Derricott said there wasn’t much pride left in a program that won back-to-back titles in 2013-14. This year’s Trojans are off to a 3-0 start and will play host to Wagener-Salley in a key region matchup Friday.

“We had a conversation earlier this summer about the process,” Dericott said. “We talk about ‘winning the day’ and that started in the weight room during the offseason.”

Derricott said the definition he gave his team of "winning the day" was getting the best out of yourself every day. He expects it from everyone in the program, whether they’re a player, coach, ball boy or water boy.

“It’s what we hone in on every day,” Derricott said. “We feel like if we win the day then we will be successful.”

Last season, Derricott led the Trojans to five wins and got Hunter-Kinard-Tyler back in the Class A playoffs for the first time since 2019. This year’s team has won its first three games by an average of 50-plus points and has yet to allow an opponent to score.

“We talked in our team meeting this week about (the shutouts),” Derricott said. “I told them it was the first time I can remember being part of a team as a player or a coach that has (posted) three straight shutouts. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, it’s impressive.”

Emauri Blue led the team with eight tackles in their most recent victory over Military Magnet. He also added two sacks, while Jayshawn Smalls had four tackles and a sack. Nai’Shawn Thomas had two tackles and an interception.

Offensively, Derricott said he’s amazed at how his players have worked. With less than 30 on the roster, the Trojans are forced to play a number on both sides of the ball.

“Having low numbers is a gift and a curse,” Derricott said. “We learn how to take care (of our players), keep them healthy, but they also know they’re going to get a lot of reps (in practice). We don’t have many subs, but the key is to get a lot of players involved. We have six or seven skill guys that have the ability to take it the distance on every play.”

Derion Stroman led the Trojans with 145 yards and three touchdowns against Military Magnet last week. Smalls, who is the team’s quarterback, threw for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 78 yards and two scores.

Wagener-Salley enters Friday’s game 3-0 after a 30-13 victory over Swansea last week. The War Eagles are averaging nearly 30 points per game.

Derricott knows this could be a special year for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and he hopes it continues Friday night.

“It’s a great group, they work hard even when the coaches aren’t around,” Derricott said. “It’s a coach’s dream to have a team that works this hard when nobody is looking. They’ve bought in to what we’ve talked about, and we’ve been able to spend time together outside of football.”

Derricott is sharing his past life experiences in hopes of inspiring his team to continue to work hard even when the football is over.

“We talk about becoming a productive citizen, growing into a man and being a valued asset to society,” Derricott said. “It’s truly a family atmosphere.”