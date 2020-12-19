H-K-T defensive end Waymyers signs with SC State football

Friday was a big day for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler senior defensive end Karrlen Waymyers.
The winner of the 2020 Willie Jeffries Character Award became the first player to sign a national letter-of-intent with South Carolina State in the 3-day December early signing period for football players.
Several other high school seniors reportedly signed with the Bulldogs during the early window, prior to the regular February signing period. They will be announced by the program soon.
Waymyers inked his commitment in front of supportive family, friends, coaches and administrators at the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club location on Cannon Bridge Road in Cordova.
"This is almost unbelievable that I've made it this far," Waymyers said. "I appreciate everybody.
"It took a lot of work to get here, and I know I've got more work to do. I wanted to make it to the playoffs this season, but we finished 3-3 and had a pretty good season. I had a decent year. This has always been the goal, to get to a (NCAA) Division I college and carry out my dreams. I'm glad I have made it to this point."
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound SCHSL Region 3-A Defensive Lineman of the Year plans to enroll in SC State in January, to get an early entry into workouts with the Bulldogs program.
SC State and head coach Buddy Pough are scheduled to play the postponed 2020 fall season in the spring of 2021, beginning with Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games in February.
"Coaches at South Carolina State told me I have the ability to be one of the greatest MEAC defensive ends in history," Waymyers said. "I hope I can live up to the expectations that Coach Pough has set for me.
"I just plan to do great things."
Tony Felder, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler head football coach, said he is glad to see a player with the character and athletic ability of Waymyers get the opportunity to wear the Bulldogs uniform, much like he did during his college days.
"He deserves it and I'm glad they did this early, because he could have looked at more programs, but he can get where he wants to go in life from South Carolina State," Felder said. "I think he is a kid who can play pretty early, contribute to the team.
"He has no bad habits. So, I'm ecstatic to have him coming to play in Orangeburg, where we can all see him play on Saturdays. He brought a lot to our team, because of his character. We hope many more of our young kids follow in his footsteps."
South Florida, Central Florida and Georgia Tech all recruited Waymyers. But, in the end, his family and local ties to SC State and his desire to join the Bulldogs program won out.
"I appreciate all the other schools who looked at me and talked with me, but State felt like home," Waymyers said. "Coach Buddy Pough is a really good friend of mine.
"Ever since I was little, he's been looking out for me. He coached me up a little bit at times, giving me a couple techniques. I appreciate him and I'm going to State. He told me that it's a big thing for an Orangeburg County kid to be signing with State."
Waymyers, the son of Rev. and Mrs. Darryl Waymyers, transferred from Williston-Elko to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler before this school year. In his one season playing for the Trojans, he totaled 110 tackles, including 49 solo stops, 25 tackles for a loss, including 6 quarterback sacks. He forced 3 fumbles and recovered 2 fumbles.
Waymyers plans to major in Sports Management and Business at SC State.
"I like dealing with numbers, and I'm pretty good at math," the defensive end/linebacker who also played tight end for H-K-T said. "I like dealing with different accounts and different billing systems, things like that.
"I think I'm prepared for college and I think I'll succeed, juggling college classes and football. And this way, at State, the whole family can come see me play."
With his transferring to H-K-T, Waymyers met not only his new teammates who had been Trojans for years, but he played alongside several North High School players who were added to the program during the summer. Having adjusted to new teammates and a new environment this year should help Waymyers make the transition to college, as he prepares for the game he loves on the next level.
