H-K-T defensive end Waymyers signs with SC State football

"I appreciate all the other schools who looked at me and talked with me, but State felt like home," Waymyers said. "Coach Buddy Pough is a really good friend of mine.

"Ever since I was little, he's been looking out for me. He coached me up a little bit at times, giving me a couple techniques. I appreciate him and I'm going to State. He told me that it's a big thing for an Orangeburg County kid to be signing with State."

Waymyers, the son of Rev. and Mrs. Darryl Waymyers, transferred from Williston-Elko to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler before this school year. In his one season playing for the Trojans, he totaled 110 tackles, including 49 solo stops, 25 tackles for a loss, including 6 quarterback sacks. He forced 3 fumbles and recovered 2 fumbles.

Waymyers plans to major in Sports Management and Business at SC State.

"I like dealing with numbers, and I'm pretty good at math," the defensive end/linebacker who also played tight end for H-K-T said. "I like dealing with different accounts and different billing systems, things like that.

"I think I'm prepared for college and I think I'll succeed, juggling college classes and football. And this way, at State, the whole family can come see me play."

With his transferring to H-K-T, Waymyers met not only his new teammates who had been Trojans for years, but he played alongside several North High School players who were added to the program during the summer. Having adjusted to new teammates and a new environment this year should help Waymyers make the transition to college, as he prepares for the game he loves on the next level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0