Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Wagener-Salley 22

Jayshawn Smalls completed five-of-nine passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 56-22 win over Wagener-Salley Friday night.

Darion Stroman rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans. Johnez Glover rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown while John Ross Jr. and Nai’Shawn Thomas each had receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Emauri Blue led H-K-T with five tackles including three tackles for loss. Smalls had four tackles and recovered a fumble; Ross had three tackles and recovered a fumble; Thomas had an interception and Omarion Holman had three tackles and forced two fumbles.

Calhoun County 62, Williston-Elko 0

Tykest Davenport completed five-of-seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Calhoun County’s 62-0 win over Williston-Elko Friday night.

Christian Zachary had three catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Ahmir Smith rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Amare Haynes rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Blackville-Hilda 34, Denmark-Olar 13

Jaquel Holman rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Blackville-Hilda (4-1) to a 34-13 win over Denmark-Olar Friday.

Tamari Daniels added a rushing touchdowns for the Hawks while Namair Anderson returned a punt for a touchdown. Denmark-Olar was led by Trey Hinton who threw two touchdown passes.

Edisto 36, Branchville 32

Terrell Thomas rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Edisto (4-1) to a 36-32 victory over Branchville (3-1) Friday night.

Aaron Jamison added two rushing touchdowns in the Cougars victory. Branchville was led by Philijuan Saldano who rushed for two touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown. Caleb Smith added two rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

Calhoun Academy 7, Dillon Christian 6

Chase Strickland completed a pass to Connor Hayes who pitched the ball to Colt Layton on a hook-and-ladder play to lead Calhoun Academy to a 7-6 victory over Dillon Christian Friday night.

Strickland led the Cavs with 99 yards rushing. Layton rushed for 48 yards and Cade Carson rushed for 37 yards.

Defensively, Layton led the Cavs with 11 tackles and an interception. C-Rob Thornton had nine tackles and a sack; Carson had eight tackles and a sack; Clay Canaday had six tackles; Chase Strickland had five tackles; Cameron Crosby had four tackle and a sack; Jackson Bronson had four tackles; Cooper Taylor had four tackles and Maverick Smith had three tackles.

Thomas Sumter Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 8

John Whetsell rushed for 131 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards in Dorchester Academy’s 34-8 loss to Thomas Sumter Academy Friday night. Wayland Gruber had 88 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Raiders while Connor Hartzog rushed for 67 yards in the loss.

Defensively, Bryson Connor, Ben West and Hartzog each had five tackles and a tackle for loss for Dorchester Academy. Brenner Dantzler added an interception.

Beaufort Academy 28, Orangeburg Prep 21

Beaufort Academy outscored Orangeburg Prep 14-0 in the second half to rally past the Indians 28-21 Friday night.

Austin Hall threw for two touchdowns to lead OPS. Latron Moorer had a rushing touchdown while Daytron Moorer and Tilden Riley each caught a touchdown pass.

Holly Hill Academy 37, Richard Winn Academy 22

Tyree James rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 37-22 victory over Richard Winn Academy Friday night.

Mason Rudd rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Ashton Soles. Jody Gillam added an extra point.

Tyler Green and Ryan Brown led the Raiders on the offensive line while Parker Kizer, Rudd, Charlie Perkins, Dylan Rivera, Soles, Camdin Harmon, Gillam and James were singled out for their defensive play.

Other Scores

Silver Bluff 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Cross 44, Lake Marion 0

Bethune-Bowman 34, Military Magnet 14

Jefferson Davis Academy 40, Conway Christian 6

Andrew Jackson Academy 22, Wyman King Academy 6