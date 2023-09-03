Edisto 27, Columbia 14

Edisto head football coach Marcus Livingston said he was proud of the way his team responded to a Saturday morning contest against Columbia in the Capital City.

“We had a 5 a.m. wake up call, a 7 a.m. bus ride…but these kids knew we needed to come in (here) and get this win,” Livingston said. “It was a different atmosphere, but the kids came ready to play.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Edisto struck first when quarterback Terrell Thomas connected with Makye Ballen for a 37 yard touchdown.

Leading 7-0 at the half, Edisto gave up a 24 yard touchdown passes to open the second half, but a failed two-point conversion allowed the Cougars to hold on to a 7-6 lead.

Thomas opened the fourth quarter with a 59 yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead.

On Columbia’s ensuing position, Edisto defensive end Alexander Young stripped the ball away from the Caps quarterback and took the ball to the Columbia nine yard line.

Two plays later, Thomas would get his second rushing touchdown of the game pushing the lead to 21-7.

“(Terrell) struggled early, he’s a high school kid so you never know, but he came alive in the fourth quarter,” Livingston said. “He had some key runs and key passes.”

Khamanti Kennedy added a nine yard touchdown run for Edisto with six minutes left in the game.

Columbia scored their final touchdown with just under a minute left in the game.

Edisto improves to 2-1 on the season and will face Bethune-Bowman Friday.

“We have to do a better job in the redzone,” Livingston said. “When we get those chances , we have to punch it in. The work begins Monday. The community is behind us and we’re ready to keep rolling.”