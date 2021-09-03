Edisto-Andrew Jackson football game canceled

Add Edisto's scheduled game at home vs. Andrew Jackson Academy to the list of Friday night football cancellations and postponements attributed to COVID-19 protocols.
Both Branchville and Denmark-Olar announced cancellations Thursday. Branchville was scheduled to face North Charleston while Denmark-Olar was to host Baptist Hill.
Orangeburg Prep has yet to play a game in the 2021 season.
Here is a look at the Friday schedule as of the afternoon:
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll
Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy
Clarendon Hall at Cathedral Academy
Holly Hill Academy at Wardlaw Academy
Scott's Branch at Lake Marion
Wagener-Salley at H-K-T/North