COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: O-W Bruins 'trying to keep in a football mindset'

Crosby and his coaches have collected regular reports of Bruins players doing workouts on their own.

"A lot of them have been doing individual stuff at home, some drill work, just trying to keep in a football mindset," he said.

Knowing all coaches nationwide are dealing with the same setback in off-season preparations doesn't make it any easier.

"It's one of those things that's new to everybody," Crosby said. "We've talked about e-learning for school itself before this, but we never really thought about it for sports. As we've seen, the NCAA and the NFL weren't prepared for something like this.

"It's all figuring it out as we go. We don't know how long it's going to last. We're hoping by June we can start working out, at least in small groups, but right now there's nothing in stone. Sure, maybe it's not till July or August, if then. We just hope for the best and see what we can get accomplished. It will be great just to allow us to get with our team, maybe get some skill work in outside, something to give us some hope for a football season."

In Crosby's first season with the Bruins — after leading Bamberg-Ehrhardt for a decade — O-W went 4-6 in 2018. The program rebuilding continued in 2019 as the Bruins posted a 6-5 record and made the Class 4A playoffs.