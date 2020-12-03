 Skip to main content
Class 2A football title game postponed
Class 2A football title game postponed

S.C. High School League

The Class AA Football State Championship contest previously scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2020, has been postponed due to Covid-19 virus.

Abbeville High School and Marion High School were to compete for the Class 2A title on Spring Valley High School's newly-installed turf field at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” Jerome Singleton, South Carolina High School League commissioner, said.

The Class 2A Football Championship will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time.

“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible," Singleton said. "This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools.”

