Clarendon Hall’s Horton signs with Gamecocks

Clarendon Hall athlete Kylic Horton signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks

Horton said he has his doubters, having played SCISA eight-man football, but those doubts help inspire him and those around him.

"Just knowing that I’m coming from a smaller school, going from playing in front of maybe 200 people to 80,000 is big. Hopefully, it will make the younger ones understand that it doesn't matter where you come from or what size you go to. Anything is possible," Horton said.

Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour said Horton's attitude will allow him to succeed at any level.

"It not only inspired many younger athletes in the area but also has given a lot of us older football heads some excitement about being able to watch a small town, small school kid play and excel at the next level. It gives hope and inspiration to many of the schools in the area, the Clarendon Hall program, and also SCISA as an organization to show that regardless of size of your town, your school, where you’re located, etc. that the right attitude and hard work can get you where you dream to be," Reitenour said.

Horton's father Johnny and Reitenour grew up playing sports together and remained good friends. Horton said his father and coach spent time talking about his future.

"My dad and coach Ant (Reitenour) are best friends, and they have had plenty of talks on what position or what sport I should try to make it at. Then they finally came to an agreement and plenty of arguments and long talks, but somehow, they figured it out," Horton said.

Reitenour said Horton's family has been instrumental in turning him into the player he has become.

"Me and (Kylic's) father have been friends since we were probably 15. His father and whole family, I believe, have definitely shaped him to become the player he is. He has very talented brothers that came before him. His father was a great athlete who has spent years of his life helping young men being the director of SYS (a youth program Kylic came through). He has a great support system from a family who love him to peers at Clarendon Hall that have pushed him to succeed," he said.

"They (family) have been very supportive on and off the field. Mom and dad both know how great how my athletic abilities are, but they stay on me about my grades, and all want what’s best for me," Horton said.

The 6-foot-3-inch wide receiver is labeled as a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports.com. Horton caught 42 passes for 813 yards and 13 touchdowns. According to 247Sports.com, he is ranked the 10th best player in the state of South Carolina.

Horton also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech and Gardner-Webb.

When asked what Horton will is bringing to that offense, he’s planning to bring a level of explosiveness and attitude.

"Just that go-getter," said Horton. "Be the one who has a greed for the ball, wanting to make big plays for my teammates."

"Athletically. he will definitely add a very versatile, over the top, weapon at receiver. They are getting a young man that will not only be a role model in the locker room, but a role model in the community and on campus," Reitenour said

Horton’s commitment to South Carolina was due to his treatment by their staff and how they had taken to him when they started recruiting him.

"The coaches, they were genuinely nice. They welcomed me with open arms. I loved it. I’m going to do whatever it takes to help us get back to the top, go Cocks," Horton said.

