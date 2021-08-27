Calhoun County upsets No. 3 Barnwell on the road

Calhoun County quarterback Russell Brunson added a three-yard touchdown run to seal the victory.

"Stready is a big D-I prospect and he's a ballplayer," Farmer said. "I just like that we answered the call tonight. We came in, knew it would be a hostile environment. I just like the way we made big plays."

Despite the victory, Calhoun County did suffer a loss as Brunson was ejected from the game late in the fourth quarter. He will be unable to play in the Saints' next game scheduled against H-K-T/North.

"We got to learn to keep our heads in situations like that," Farmer said. "He's our quarterback and defensive back, he's a special kid, he makes our offense go. He's got to learn to keep his cool."

Brunson finished the game with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run. Ahmir Smith added 97 yards rushing for the Saints.

Turning point

Late in the fourth quarter, Calhoun County defensive lineman Hiram Stready Jr. intercepted Barnwell's Weston Sandifer and returned the ball to the Barnwell 39-yard line. The Saints scored on the ensuing drive to clinch the victory.

Key number