Calhoun County finds itself back in the Class A Top 10 after a 35-20 victory over previously fourth-ranked Cross Friday night.

The Saints were ranked eighth in the latest SC Media poll, which is voted on weekly by writers from around the state. Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer said his team’s victory felt like a mid-round playoff game.

“Cross is a really good team, they played for the Lower State championship a year ago,” Farmer said. “It’s probably the most complete team (I saw in the preseason), and I was worried about their physicality, but our boys were able to rise to the occasion. I’m really proud of them.”

Calhoun County quarterback Tykest Davenport led the Saints with over 300 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns.

“Everyone was locked in, ready to go,” Davenport said of Friday’s season opener. “Cross is a good team, hopefully we will see them again in the postseason.”

Ahmir Smith rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while Christian Zachary caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

“It feels great having all of these offensive weapons around me,” Davenport said. “It just makes my job that much easier, I don’t have to stress or do everything on my own. I like setting my teammates up, I just want to be a team player.”

The Saints (1-0) travel to face Lake Marion Friday night. The Gators suffered a 53-0 loss to Lucy Beckham last Friday night. Lake Marion head coach Jarvis Davis said his team’s focus is on itself.

“We’re working on getting our kids experience, because we are very young in a lot of places,” Davis said. “This week is about fixing us, we can’t worry about the guys on the other side until we fix the mistakes we’ve made.”

Davis said there were a lot of mistakes in last week’s loss, but he’s not dwelling on them.

“We pointed out the things we need to work on, but this team hustled to the ball and never gave up,” Davis said. “That’s what I love about these kids. We’re working on fixing the small things that we know we can fix.”

Lake Marion has a tough task in trying to slow down Calhoun County’s offense.

“Calhoun County has a great offense,” Davis said. “Our job is to try and contain them, don’t let them get the big play. We have to make them drive the football and work for everything they get.”

Davis said seniors Darren Bryant and Jaiveon Jamison, along with junior Mason Miles will have to step up and make some key plays on defense. He also expects quarterback Zackery Gooden to play better against the Saints.

Despite the lopsided loss last week, Farmer knows the Gators will be ready for his team Friday night.

“It’s a rivalry game, so you throw everything out,” Farmer said. “Some of these guys are probably related. I used to coach in the area so I may have coached some of their players’ parents. I know a few of them have played recreation ball together.”

In last year’s game, Lake Marion rallied from a 22-0 first half deficit to beat the Saints 28-22. It was the only non-region blemish on Calhoun County’s schedule.

“We learned there are two halves to every game,” Farmer said. “We made some mistakes in the special teams that allowed them to get back in the game, but they never stopped fighting. We know we still have a lot of work to do.”

Calhoun County and Lake Marion are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Lake Marion High School.