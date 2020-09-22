Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar and North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler set for Region 3-A play

According to Felder, his team faces “some of the toughest competition in all of class A.”

“You have to face lower state (championship) winners and state runners-up, Wagener-Salley and Ridge Spring-Monetta, respectively, plus you also have the addition of Calhoun County," Felder said. "But, we are excited for the season and blessed to have these kids here."

North/H-K-T opens the season at Wagener-Salley on Friday night.

Vikings set sights on new season

Denmark-Olar’s season will be one with intrigue and fits with the theme of “new" as they try to make winning the normal for the program.

D.O. goes into this year with a new head coach, Littlejohn, who wants to see the Vikings improve on last season's 4-win finish.

Littlejohn says he took the job with the team due to its “rich history and tradition of athletes," and "to set a culture" for the program. The former Newberry assistant has taken over the program that made playoffs a season ago.