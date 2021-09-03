Bruins fall to White Knoll on road

RED BANK -- The bye week could not have come at a better time for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Friday marked the third-straight road game to open the 2021 season. This time, the Bruins visited a White Knoll team seeking to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

Despite fighting back from an early deficit, O-W ended up on the losing end 31-12 to the Timberwolves in the Wolves Den.

Afterwards, a dejected Bruins' head coach Butch Crosby expressed his and his team's, frustrations.

"The first three weeks have been rough, but that's no excuse," Crosby said. "We're just not playing well right now, and we've got a break. We're going to take this time off and do some self-evaluation of ourselves as coaches and as players. We'll see if we can take this bye week to get better.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trailing 14-0, Orangeburg-Wilkinson running back Joquan Guinyard opened the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Tymer Chism forced a White Knoll fumble. Anthony Mack completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Perry to cut the Timberwolves lead to 14-12.

Crosby said he thought his team had turned a corner with that second touchdown. Instead, White Knoll would score the next 19 points to send the Bruins to 0-3.