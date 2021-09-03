Bruins fall to White Knoll on road

RED BANK -- The bye week could not have come at a better time for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Friday marked the third-straight road game to open the 2021 season. This time, the Bruins visited a White Knoll team seeking to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2019.
Despite fighting back from an early deficit, O-W ended up on the losing end 31-12 to the Timberwolves in the Wolves Den.
Afterwards, a dejected Bruins' head coach Butch Crosby expressed his and his team's, frustrations.
"The first three weeks have been rough, but that's no excuse," Crosby said. "We're just not playing well right now, and we've got a break. We're going to take this time off and do some self-evaluation of ourselves as coaches and as players. We'll see if we can take this bye week to get better.”
Trailing 14-0, Orangeburg-Wilkinson running back Joquan Guinyard opened the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing kickoff, Tymer Chism forced a White Knoll fumble. Anthony Mack completed a nine-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Perry to cut the Timberwolves lead to 14-12.
Crosby said he thought his team had turned a corner with that second touchdown. Instead, White Knoll would score the next 19 points to send the Bruins to 0-3.
"We've just got to get better," Crosby said. "We've just got to play with a sense of urgency. Right now, we're not playing with a sense of urgency. Getting to the line, we walk to the line. We're standing around unsure of ourselves, and I put that all that blame on my back. That's me. That means I've got to do something different. I've got to change some things”
White Knoll was led by quarterback Austin Cunningham who threw for a touchdown pass and rushed for another. Jaquez Frederick added two rushing touchdowns for the Timberwolves.
“The things we have dealt with this season, we have to put those behind us during this bye week,” Crosby said.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson is off next week and scheduled to have its home opener Sept. 17 against Calhoun County.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.