White Knoll 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

DeAndre Simmons completed 2-of-4 passes for 78 yards and rushed for 59 yards but Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell to White Knoll 49-0 Friday.

Tymer Chism rushed for 31 yards for the Bruins while Nada Hill caught two passes for 78 yards in the loss.

White Knoll was led by quarterback Landon Sharpe who completed 15-of-20 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Edisto 6

Nick Folk rushed for two touchdowns and Chanston Crosby tossed two touchdown passes to help lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to a 41-6 victory over Edisto.

Anthony Williams and Marcus Cann Jr. each caught touchdowns passes. Demetrius Odom and Isaiah Johnson each added touchdown runs for the Red Raiders.

Defensively, Aiden Bunch ended the Cougars first drive with an interception.

Edisto’s lone score came on an 82-yard kickoff return from Khamanti Kennedy.

Calhoun County 35, Cross 20

Tykest Davenport completed 8-of-17 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown to lead the Saints to a 35-20 victory over Cross.

Ahimr Smith rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns while Christian Zachary caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Blackville-Hilda 51, Calhoun Falls Charter 6

Samari Williams threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for a third to lead Blackville-Hilda to a 51-6 victory over Calhoun Falls Charter Friday night.

Tamari Daniels caught two touchdown passes, Jaquel Holman had two touchdown runs and Jamarien Priester added a touchdown run.

Defensively, Namair Anderson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

Andrew Jackson Academy 42, Holy Trinity 30

The Warriors returned to eight-man football Friday night with a 42-30 victory over Holy Trinity. Hayden McClung completed 11-of-14 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, McClung had an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Jacoby Best caught six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns while Blaysen Donehue had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown for AJA.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Scott’s Branch 0

Trenton Summers rushed for 118 yards, returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown and threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to help the Trojans defeat Scott’s Branch 56-0.

Derion Stroman added 107 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jayshawn Smalls rushed for 65 yards and completed 7-of-10 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. David Myers caught two passes for 55 yards and returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Smalls had three tackles, a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown. Emauri Blue had six tackles and two sacks; Rayquan Porter had four tackles and a sack and Stroman added four tackles.

Other Scores

Dillon Christian 21, Calhoun Academy 14

Branchville 42, Dorchester Academy 12

Lucy Beckham 53, Lake Marion 0

Denmark-Olar 28, Baptist Hill 16

PAC 38, Jefferson Davis 22

Faith Christian 48, Harvest Christian 0

Pelion 22, Bethune-Bowman 8