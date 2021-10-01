 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruins blanked at Gilbert
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Bruins blanked at Gilbert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg-Wilkinson falls at Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was on the road Friday night at 7th ranked Gilbert. The Indians recorded 41-0 victory over the Bruins.

 Special to The T&D

A homecoming crowd greeted Orangeburg-Wilkinson for its 1st ever game at Tomahawk Stadium.

The residents of Leonard Price Field - 7th ranked Gilbert - were far from hospitable hosts. The defending Region 5-3A champions took control from the start and rolled to a 41-0 victory over the Bruins.

It was the 12th straight region win for the Indians (5-1, 1-0), who were playing just their 2nd home game of the season and 1st since the Aug. 27 season-opener against Aiken.

Things began disastrously early for O-W (2-4, 0-1). The 1st play from scrimmage saw quarterback Anthony Mack fumble an errant snap at midfield that was recovered by Gilbert at the 48-yard line.

Gilbert drove downfield and running back Alias Graham-Woodberry scored on a 22-yard run to make it 7-0 with 10:41 left in the 1 quarter.

Graham-Woodberry added a 7-yard touchdown run on the Indians' next series to make it 14-0. On Gilbert's next series, quarterback Chance Jennings converted a 4th and 6 on a pass to Gage Gunter.

After a 1st down run, Jaden Allen-Hendrix ripped through the O-W defense for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 9:16 left in the 2nd quarter.

Allen-Hendrix finished with 157 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bruins had a scoring opportunity following a fumble by Gilbert at its 17-yard line. O-W advanced the football to the 4-yard line, but the field goal attempt missed wide right.

Allen-Hendrix scored 2 more touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion in the 2nd half. Jennings and Gunter also connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter.

O-W was held to 144 total yards and had the same number of turnovers (3) as Gilbert. However, the Indians had over triple the total yards with 466.

O-W plays host to Swansea for its homecoming.

Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. In 2014, he became sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle and The Dispatch-News in Lexington.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News