Bruins blanked at Gilbert

A homecoming crowd greeted Orangeburg-Wilkinson for its 1st ever game at Tomahawk Stadium.

The residents of Leonard Price Field - 7th ranked Gilbert - were far from hospitable hosts. The defending Region 5-3A champions took control from the start and rolled to a 41-0 victory over the Bruins.

It was the 12th straight region win for the Indians (5-1, 1-0), who were playing just their 2nd home game of the season and 1st since the Aug. 27 season-opener against Aiken.

Things began disastrously early for O-W (2-4, 0-1). The 1st play from scrimmage saw quarterback Anthony Mack fumble an errant snap at midfield that was recovered by Gilbert at the 48-yard line.

Gilbert drove downfield and running back Alias Graham-Woodberry scored on a 22-yard run to make it 7-0 with 10:41 left in the 1 quarter.

Graham-Woodberry added a 7-yard touchdown run on the Indians' next series to make it 14-0. On Gilbert's next series, quarterback Chance Jennings converted a 4th and 6 on a pass to Gage Gunter.

After a 1st down run, Jaden Allen-Hendrix ripped through the O-W defense for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 with 9:16 left in the 2nd quarter.