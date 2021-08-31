Branchville preparing to face North Charleston in home opener

Branchville should be riding the wave of emotion that comes with a 35-7 victory over Calhoun Falls on Friday night, but instead head coach Sandy Dukes is counting bodies in hopes of being able to field a team.
The Yellow Jackets had 17 players missing from practice Tuesday, but Dukes said his team will continue to prepare for its home opener against North Charleston.
“We just have to do the best we can,” Dukes said. “Maybe we will go with a half line. That’s how we did it when I first started here.”
Dukes pointed out that not all 17 players were in quarantine. He estimated half were just sitting out due to precautions, and could return to practice as early as Wednesday.
“It’s a day-to-day thing,” Dukes said. “With the uncertainty, you never know who you will have out here.”
After missing its Week Zero contest, Branchville won its opener last week. Dukes said it was a long bus ride home, but he was pleased with the way his team played.
“The team played well, everyone was really excited about finally getting on the field after having to sit that first week,” Dukes said. “The offensive line did a nice job blocking up front. In all, the execution was good, the effort was great and I thought we were well conditioned.”
Leading the way for Branchville Friday was running back Philijuan Saldano who carried the ball nine times for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
“We were able to come out and show what we could do,” Saldano said of the offensive performance against Calhoun Falls. “This offense has a chance to be really good. To be honest, without a good offensive line and good receivers blocking, I couldn’t do what I was able to do. None of that happens without my team.”
Quarterback Ronnie Nester threw just three passes, but completed two including a touchdown. Dukes said he would love to open up the offense a bit more, if the players are available.
“(Ronnie) is a great quarterback and we have a lot of confidence in the passing game,” Dukes said. “We have some good receivers, we just didn’t need to throw it much in that first game. We will definitely need everybody this Friday if we get the chance to play.”
North Charleston is a Class 3A school, a step up in competition for the Class A Yellow Jackets. Dukes said they may not have the numbers of a typical 3A school, but they have the talent.
“On film, (North Charleston) is very athletic, and they have some size,” Dukes said. “The guys they have are talented football players. It’s hard to prepare for a good team when you don’t have half your team.”
Dukes said he has spoken to Branchville athletic director, Ron Nester, and said he hopes to have a clearer picture for Friday night.
“The decision (to play) is out of my hands, we’re going to prepare like we’re playing Friday,” Dukes said. “We hope to know more Wednesday about the guys who are out with precautions. We have some getting tested, but we hope to have a decision Wednesday or Thursday.”
North Charleston is scheduled to travel to Branchville Friday night to face the Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.