Branchville preparing to face North Charleston in home opener

Leading the way for Branchville Friday was running back Philijuan Saldano who carried the ball nine times for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

“We were able to come out and show what we could do,” Saldano said of the offensive performance against Calhoun Falls. “This offense has a chance to be really good. To be honest, without a good offensive line and good receivers blocking, I couldn’t do what I was able to do. None of that happens without my team.”

Quarterback Ronnie Nester threw just three passes, but completed two including a touchdown. Dukes said he would love to open up the offense a bit more, if the players are available.

“(Ronnie) is a great quarterback and we have a lot of confidence in the passing game,” Dukes said. “We have some good receivers, we just didn’t need to throw it much in that first game. We will definitely need everybody this Friday if we get the chance to play.”

North Charleston is a Class 3A school, a step up in competition for the Class A Yellow Jackets. Dukes said they may not have the numbers of a typical 3A school, but they have the talent.