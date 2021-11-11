Branchville looks to upend Eagles, advance to third round

Branchville advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs with a 43-42 victory over Johnsonville. The Yellow Jackets will travel to face C.E. Murray in the second round Friday.

Running backs Philijuan Saldano and Xy’quarius Nimmons led the offense. Saldano finished the game with 219 yards rushing while Nimmons added 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“At halftime (against Johnsonville), we challenged our offensive line to run the football,” Branchville head coach Sandy Dukes said. “They responded. It really took a lot of the pressure off of the passing game. Johnsonville did a good job of taking that away from us in the first half.”

Dukes said his team has been better through the air this year with quarterback Ronnie Nester.

“(Ronnie) has been great in practice,” Dukes said. “We’ve challenged our receivers this week in practice, I hope our passing gets back to where we want it, but we know we have two good backs that can help us. We don’t want to be one-dimensional.”

In their previous five victories, Branchville’s average margin of victory was 36 points. Allendale-Fairfax stayed closest with a 27-point loss. Branchville trailed in the fourth quarter against Johnsonville, but Dukes said he was proud of his team’s response.