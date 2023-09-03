Branchville at Williston-Elko

Branchville (2-0) remained unbeaten after a 38-31 victory over Colleton Prep Friday night. The Yellow Jackets are currently averaging just over 40 points per game as they get ready to travel to face Williston-Elko. The Blue Devils (0-2) are still looking for their first win after losses to Barnwell and Edisto. Branchville was 0-5 in road games last season.

Manning at Lake Marion

The Gators (0-3) rallied from a 20-0 deficit against Wagener-Salley, and had a chance to drive for the go-ahead score late in the game but fell to the War Eagles 26-20. Lake Marion will travel to face Manning (2-0) Friday. The Monarchs had a bye last week after shutting out Scott’s Branch 50-0 two weeks ago.

Patrick Henry Academy at Calhoun Academy

Calhoun Academy (1-2, 0-1) opened region play with a 22-10 loss to St. John’s Christian Academy Friday. The Cavs quarterbacks combined to complete 4-of-18 passes for 21 yards and five interceptions. Chase Strickland led CA with 82 rushing yards and a touchdown. Calhoun Academy returns to non-region play with a home game against Patrick Henry Academy (3-0). The Patriots are led by senior quarterback Hugh Fariey who has thrown for nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for over 230 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Military Magnet

After a bye week, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (2-0) looks to stay unbeaten when they travel to face Military Magnet Friday. The Trojans have posted back-to-back shut outs in wins over Eau Claire and Scott’s Branch. Military Magnet (1-2) earned its first win last week against Palmetto Christian. The Eagles are led by running back Jaylen Waters who has rushed for 525 yards and three touchdowns.

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep

Orangeburg Prep (1-1) opened region play with a 15-3 victory over Northside Christian Academy Friday. The Indians rushed for over 200 yards as a team and forced three turnovers including interceptions from Jahmari Locke and Brayden Gramling. Florence Christian (0-3) suffered a 20-18 loss to defending Class 2A champion Williamsburg Academy last week. Juels Huntley leads the Eagles with 256 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Wardlaw Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

After a 42-30 victory over Holy Trinity in Week Zero, Andrew Jackson Academy (1-1) face the Mighty Lions for the second time after last week’s bye. This time, Holy Trinity was able to get the victory with a 30-16 win over the Warriors. Andrew Jackson Academy will play host to Wardlaw Academy Friday. The Patriots (1-1) fell to Richard Winn 57-34 last week.

Denmark-Olar @ Allendale-Fairfax

Treveon Hinton completed 11-of-12 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Denmark-Olar (3-0) to a 24-6 victory over St. John’s Friday. Tykeem Ross added 11 tackles and eight sacks while catching a 70 yard touchdown pass in the victory. The Vikings look to stay unbeaten as they travel to face Allendale-Fairfax (0-3). The Tigers are looking for their first win after a 39-0 loss to Blackville-Hilda Friday.

Harvest Christian Academy at Victory Christian

Harvest Christian Academy (0-2) have been outscored 104-0 in its first two games including a 56-0 loss against PAC Friday. The Eagles will travel to face Victory Christian (2-1) Friday.

Bethune-Bowman at Edisto

Terrell Thomas rushed for two touchdowns and threw for a third to help lead Edisto (2-1) to a 27-14 victory over Columbia Saturday morning. The Cougars return home to face Bethune-Bowman Friday. The Mohawks (0-2) had a bye last week after a 60-20 loss to Woodland in Week One. Derrick Simons has nearly 300 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns this season.

Jefferson Davis Academy at King Academy

The Raiders (2-1) snapped Holly Hill Academy’s 39-game winning streak with a 28-22 overtime victory Friday night. JDA is led by the rushing duo of Colson Loadholt and James Grubbs who have combined for nearly 500 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The Raiders will face King Academy (0-2) Friday.

Faith Christian at Holly Hill Academy

Holly Hill Academy suffered its first loss in nearly four years as the Raiders fell to Jefferson Davis Academy 28-22 in overtime. HHA (1-1) was led by Tyree James who rushed for two touchdowns and added three interceptions on defense. The Raiders look to get back on track at home against Faith Christian (2-1). The Knights defeated Conway Christian last week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Barnwell

After having its Week One game cancelled, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (0-2) traveled to face 4A defending champion South Florence Friday. OW fell in the ‘Battle of the Bruins’ 61-0. Orangeburg-Wilkinson has been outscored 110-0 in its first two losses. Barnwell (1-2) already has twice as many losses as it had all of last season after a 17-7 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday. Cameron Austin led the way for the Warhorses with a rushing touchdown.

Burke at Calhoun County

The Saints (3-0) rallied from a 26-7 halftime deficit to defeat Battery Creek 41-26 Friday. Ahmir Smith finished with over 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Calhoun County. The Saints look to stay unbeaten when they host Burke (0-3) Friday. The Bulldogs are coming off an 18-12 loss to Academic Magnet.

Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy

Dorchester Academy (2-1) rushed for over 250 yards as a team in a 66-0 victory over Cross Episcopal Friday night. Brenner Dantzler led the Raiders with 81 yards and two touchdowns. Dorchester Academy will play host to Pee Dee Academy (1-1). The Eagles defeated Carolina Academy 28-7 Friday.