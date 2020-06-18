Bethune-Bowman's Benjamin signs with Allen University football and track

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bethune-Bowman's Jesus Benjamin signed his national letter of intent earlier this month to play football and run track for Allen University in Columbia, beginning with the 2020 season.

Benjamin was the 2018 T&D Region Offensive Player of the Year, the first-team tailback on the 2019 T&D All-Area Team, and a 2019 SCHSL Region 5-A All-Region defensive back.

He led the 2019 Mohawks with 1,708 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

