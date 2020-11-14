Bamberg-Ehrhardt holds off C.E. Murray 26-20 in playoff game

BAMBERG – The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders advanced to the second round of the SCHSL Class A lower state playoffs on Friday night, with a 26-20 victory over the C.E. Murray War Eagles.

The War Eagles ended the season with a 3-4 record, while the Red Raiders moved to 8-0 and will play host to Whale Branch next Friday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt gave up more points in one game than it allowed all season, but the defense was successful on its final stand to keep the Red Raider' lead intact.

“I think we’ve given up eight points all year, and we gave up 20 tonight, so they (B-E players) were a little shocked early," B-E Head Football Coach Robert Williams said. "But when it counted, they came up big for us.

“We said all week C.E. Murray has a great team. They’ve got some athletes, they’re big, they’re strong, and I think we came out a little flat to start with. But, we picked it up and it was a dog fight, and that’s what playoffs is supposed to be about.”

C.E. Murray opened the game with a bang. On their first offensive play, the War Eagles scored on an 80-yard wide receiver screen play. The 2-point conversion was no good, and the visitors from Greeleyville had an early 6-0 lead.