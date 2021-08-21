Bamberg-Ehrhardt football opens with 22-7 win at Edisto

Folk would finally put the game out of reach mid-way through the fourth quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the game.

"I thought we played well," Folk said. "The guys did a good job blocking up front. We still have some things to clean up this week, but we just need to come out, work hard and get better."

Edisto's lone touchdown came early in the first quarter when Daveoun Vereen took a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

Clark led the Cougars with 48 yards rushing on 14 attempts, but was just 1-of-9 passing for two yards.

The Cougars were unable to sustain a drive in the first half, going three-and-out on their first two possessions. Edisto managed just 13 offensive snaps in the first half.

Deaver said the Cougars had a lot of mistakes that he wasn't seeing during the team's previous scrimmages.

"We've got to be better, have to be able to move the football," Deaver said. "Things we have not had trouble with, like lining up and getting the snap, popped up tonight. I don't know if it was first game jitters, but we have to do better."