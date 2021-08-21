Bamberg-Ehrhardt football opens with 22-7 win at Edisto

CORDOVA - Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Nick Folk carried the ball 19 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to a 22-7 victory over Edisto on Friday, in the season-opening contest for both programs.
"(Nick) ran hard, but all of our running backs ran hard tonight," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "Our offense moved the ball, we just shot ourselves in the foot a few times in the first half."
Despite the offensive miscues, Bamberg-Ehrhardt's defense was stellar against the Cougars. The Red Raiders did not allow an offensive touchdown and forced Edisto into a safety late in the first half.
"I thought the defense played great," Williams said. "Edisto is a good team and we're happy to be 1-0."
Edisto's best offensive chance came early in the third quarter. Trailing 16-7, quarterback Johnathan Clark scrambled 40 yards to the Bamberg-Ehrhardt one-yard-line.
After being stuffed on consecutive runs, Clark was unable to handle an errant snap. B-E defender Quincy Bias jumped on the ball giving possession back to the Red Raiders.
"Our kids didn't quit, we still felt like we had a chance to win the game," Edisto head coach Preston Deaver said. "But, we have to punch that ball in there."
Edisto's defense held the Red Raiders out of the endzone for much of the second half.
Folk would finally put the game out of reach mid-way through the fourth quarter with his second rushing touchdown of the game.
"I thought we played well," Folk said. "The guys did a good job blocking up front. We still have some things to clean up this week, but we just need to come out, work hard and get better."
Edisto's lone touchdown came early in the first quarter when Daveoun Vereen took a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.
Clark led the Cougars with 48 yards rushing on 14 attempts, but was just 1-of-9 passing for two yards.
The Cougars were unable to sustain a drive in the first half, going three-and-out on their first two possessions. Edisto managed just 13 offensive snaps in the first half.
Deaver said the Cougars had a lot of mistakes that he wasn't seeing during the team's previous scrimmages.
"We've got to be better, have to be able to move the football," Deaver said. "Things we have not had trouble with, like lining up and getting the snap, popped up tonight. I don't know if it was first game jitters, but we have to do better."
Quintin Banks had a rushing touchdown for the Red Raiders and also scored on a two-point conversion. Gage Boykin completed 6-of-13 passes for 83 yards and an interception. Anthony Williams and Isaiah Johnson each had three catches.
Williams said his team needs to be in better shape before next week's game at home against Bluffton. The Cougars will travel to face Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North, a team that played a half against Lake Marion at home on Friday, before play was suspended due to lightning in the area.
TURNING POINT: Trailing 16-7 early in the third quarter, Edisto quarterback Johnathan Clark scrambled 40 yards for a first down at the Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1-yard-line. Three plays later B-E's Quincy Bias recovered a botched snap and kept Edisto off the scoreboard.
KEY PERFORMERS: The Bamberg-Ehrhardt defense was the bright spot of the night. The Red Raiders allowed one completed pass and did not allow Edisto's offense to score. The Cougars' only score came on a kickoff return.
KEY NUMBER(S):
13: That's the number of offensive snaps Edisto took in the first half. After returning its first kickoff for a touchdown the Cougars went three-and-out on their next two possessions and ran just five plays before the first half clock ran out.
THEY SAID IT: "We shot ourselves in the foot." - Both Edisto head coach Preston Deaver and B-E head coach Robert Williams used the same description of their offensive performances Friday night.
HOW THEY SCORED:
First Quarter
B-E: Nick Folk 36 yard run - extra point missed (10:35)
E: Daveoun Vereen 96 yard kickoff return - Carter Files extra point good (10:12)
B-E: Quintin Banks 2 yard run - two-point conversion good by Banks (3:36)
Second Quarter
B-E: Safety (6:12)
Fourth Quarter
B-E: Nick Folk 5 yard run - extra point no good (8:48)