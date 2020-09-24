Bamberg-Ehrhardt football joins Branchville and Bethune-Bowman in Region 6-A play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg-Erhardt football moves from Class 2A football play to Class A play this season, joining Branchville and Bethune-Bowman in new Region 6-A scheduling.

The changes add to the challenges all teams are dealing with in avoiding issues brought on by the COVID-19 virus in what looks to be a somewhat unorthodox season.

Bamberg-Erhardt returns a lot of seniors and that should help with familiarity with head coach Robert Williams' system and what his coaching staff expects from the Red Raiders.

B-E leaned on their collective experience to help them tackle the lack of in-person sessions during the spring and summer, as the coronavirus pandemic broke out and changed schedules for everyone. B-E opens at Estill on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman, meanwhile, got a late start on the shortened preseason workouts and were limited in scrimmage opportunities. However, the Mohawks will benefit by having a bye for this week, the first week of the season. They will open play on October 2, hosting Allendale-Fairfax at 7:30 p.m.