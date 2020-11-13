B-E Red Raiders ready to start playoffs against War Eagles

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt football team has had stellar results this season.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 and won the Region 6-A title, in their first year out of the Class 2A ranks.

But now it's time for Lower State playoffs against teams they haven't faced. B-E will be the lone T&D Region team in SCHSL playoff action this postseason.

In first-round action on Friday, the Red Raiders will play host to the C.E. Murray War Eagles (3-3 record) at 7:30 p.m.

B-E has displayed an impressive offense all season, with a stifling defense that has only allowed 8 points through 7 games. Those points came in Week Two, in a 25-point victory at Branchville. But members of the defense, including Moses Myers, Ty'Qez Stuckey, Isaiah Washington and Quincy Bias, plan to keep opponents out of the end zone in playoffs.

“Honestly, the group we have is special, they have been tuned in since June workouts,” one B-E assistant coach said recently. “Everybody does their job on the field, they practice hard and do their assignments.”

Focusing on positioning and handling assignments will be key against a C.E. Murray team that works hard to establish blocks and a run game, so it can attempt pass plays downfield.