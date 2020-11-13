B-E Red Raiders ready to start playoffs against War Eagles

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt football team has had stellar results this season.
The Red Raiders are 7-0 and won the Region 6-A title, in their first year out of the Class 2A ranks.
But now it's time for Lower State playoffs against teams they haven't faced. B-E will be the lone T&D Region team in SCHSL playoff action this postseason.
In first-round action on Friday, the Red Raiders will play host to the C.E. Murray War Eagles (3-3 record) at 7:30 p.m.
B-E has displayed an impressive offense all season, with a stifling defense that has only allowed 8 points through 7 games. Those points came in Week Two, in a 25-point victory at Branchville. But members of the defense, including Moses Myers, Ty'Qez Stuckey, Isaiah Washington and Quincy Bias, plan to keep opponents out of the end zone in playoffs.
“Honestly, the group we have is special, they have been tuned in since June workouts,” one B-E assistant coach said recently. “Everybody does their job on the field, they practice hard and do their assignments.”
Focusing on positioning and handling assignments will be key against a C.E. Murray team that works hard to establish blocks and a run game, so it can attempt pass plays downfield.
“They’re very athletic and had a good year, so they’ll be expecting to come in here and win,” Robert Williams, B-E head football coach, said. “Their defensive line is very big, their running back rushed for over a thousand yards in six games, their quarterback can throw it, and their receivers are about 6-foot-3.
"They're just athletic and they will be hard to control.”
Williams expects his defense to play its best, focused on the team advancing in playoffs. They've done their job in every other game this season.
“We just practice hard every day; we have some great players on that side, plus they practice against an offense that’s really good," Williams said. "So when it comes to Friday nights, nothing’s a big shock to them, since they go up against an offense all week that’s pretty talented.”
That offense of the Red Raiders has averaged 33 points per game this season. It has been highlighted by tailback Quintin Banks, who has averaged nearly 8 yards a carry in multiple games this season, while totaling 206 yards and 3 touchdowns in one game. But Banks deflects the credit to the offensive unit.
“It all starts with the offensive linemen; without them we can’t move the ball,” Banks said.
But moving the ball will be a must, if the Red Raiders plan to advance to host the winner of Whale Branch vs. Johnsonville next week.
"We've had a good season, and we hope we can carry it on into the playoffs, as it starts a whole new season for us,” Williams said.
Final Regular Season SC Prep Football Media Poll
Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork (9), 2. Fort Dorchester, 3. Gaffney, 4. Dorman, 5. T.L. Hanna, 6. Northwestern, 7. Sumter, 8. Carolina Forest, 9. Byrnes, 10. Ridge View. Receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley.
Class 4A - 1. A.C. Flora (5), 2. North Myrtle Beach (4), 3. Greer, 4. Westside, 5. South Pointe, 6.(tie) Catawba Ridge, 6. (tie) Myrtle Beach, 8. Greenville, 9. Greenwood, 10. North Augusta. Others receiving votes: Beaufort, May River, West Florence.
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (6), 2. Chapman (3), 3. Daniel, 4. Camden, 5. Gilbert, 6. Wren, 7. Aynor, 8. Oceanside Collegiate, 9. Hanahan, 10. Lake City. Receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester.
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville (9), 2. Gray Collegiate, 3. Newberry, 4. North Central, 5. Cheraw, 6. Chesnee, 7. Woodland, 8. (tie) Marion, 8. (tie) Andrews, 10. Batesburg-Leesville. Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church.
Class A - 1. Lake View (9), 2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda, 2. (tie) Southside Christian, 4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 5. Lamar, 6. Whale Branch, 7. Johnsonville, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. Carvers Bay, 10. McCormick. Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill.
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
Terry A. Benjamin II is a mass communications major at Claflin University.
