It's a battle of Top 10 teams as Blackville-Hilda (3-0) travels to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1) Friday at Leon Maxwell Stadium.

In the latest SC Class A Media Poll released Monday, the Fighting Hawks made their first appearance at the No. 10 spot. Bamberg-Ehrhardt was as high as No. 1 two weeks ago before its loss to Denmark-Olar. The Red Raiders are currently No. 6.

Blackville-Hilda defeated Allendale-Fairfax 39-0 last week to earn its third win of the season. The Fighting Hawks only had two wins all of last season. Head coach Kevin Jones said the turnaround began this past spring.

"Throughout the spring and summer, we felt like we had a chance (to be good)," Jones said. "The kids worked really hard in the offseason after taking their lumps a year ago."

Offensively, Blackville-Hilda is led by running back Jaquel Holman who rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. Tamari Daniels caught four passes for 64 yards against Allendale-Fairfax and quarterback Samari Williams threw a touchdown pass.

"(Tamari) is one of the fastest backs in the state, so we do a lot of things to try to get him in space," Jones said. "(Jaquel) is a bigger back and (Samari) is a guy that makes good decisions, and uses his feet really well."

Defensively, Blackville-Hilda has allowed just over 13 points per game, and has returned an interception for a touchdown in each of its first three games.

"We're not big, defensively, but we fly around to the football," Jones said. "The goal is to get the kids in position for them to play fast. Eliminate the paralysis by analysis."

In Bamberg, the Red Raiders rebounded from its Week One loss to Denmark-Olar with a 17-7 victory over Barnwell.

"We have a 24 hour rule, win or lose," Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby said. "We knew we had to come back to work after losing to a well-coached Denmark-Olar team. We played well (against Barnwell) but we've had problems tackling."

Crosby said his defense has gone back to the fundamentals as they look to stop the Blackville-Hilda offense Friday.

"I think we've cleaned it up," Crosby said. "Blackville-Hilda is a good team, they have some good running backs and play well on defense. It's a big game, but all of our games are big games. We have to play sound, smart and physical."

The Red Raiders are led by quarterback Chanston Crosby along with a stable of running backs including Nick Folk, Jamie Downing, Marcus Cann Jr. and Demetrius Odom.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt has currently won seven consecutive games in the series including last year's 28-20 victory in Blackville. The Fighting Hawks last victory in the series came in the 2007 season.

"Both programs have traditionally been good, (B-E) has had the advantage the last few years but our kids know what's going on," Jones said. "Bamberg-Ehrhardt is probably the best defensive team we've seen so far, but we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing and play hard."

For Crosby, the game will come down to who can control the line of scrimmage.

"We have to be physical up front and win in the trenches," Crosby said. "If we can eliminate the big plays and cut down on penalties we have a good shot."

Blackville-Hilda and Bamberg-Ehrhardt are scheduled to kickoff Friday at 7:30 p.m.​