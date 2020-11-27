B-E football falls 20-7 at Lake View

LAKE VIEW — Bamberg-Ehrhardt took the lead in the second half of Friday’s SCHSL Class A Lower State Football Championship at Lake View. But, it was a short-lived advantage.
The host Wild Gators (9-0) rebounded from a 7-6 deficit to take a 20-7 win and advance to a state title matchup against Southside Christian.
The Red Raiders finished the season with a 9-1 record, as the Wild Gators mostly shut down the run game, holding B-E to just 68 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
“We played hard, but Lake View’s got a great team,” B-E Head Football Coach Robert Williams said. “Defensively, we played great, and offensively, we moved the ball, but just couldn’t punch it in. They hit us and we hit them pretty good. Just a good football game.
“We could get the short passes, but we felt like we had to hit the home run on them to get some points, because it was going to be tough to go up and down the field on them with 5 or 6 yards a play. We came out in the second half and took the lead, but they found a way to put points on the board. They didn’t have any surprises for us. Our kids did everything we asked them to do, and I’m just proud of our (19) seniors and the whole team for putting in the work to get here.”
Daryl King, Lake View’s head coach, said his players asked to line up in the wishbone formation to run the ball in the third quarter. That adjustment allowed the home team to break a few big runs that broke the game open.
“Bamberg is a well-coached team, a good, physical team, and the biggest crowd of kids we’ve seen all year,” King said. “We were worried about even being able to stay on the field with them.
“But, our kids have played hard and played tough all season.”
Things didn’t start great for B-E, as the opening drive of the game covered 42 yards on 13 plays, but ended an inch short of a first down on a 4th-and-2 play 29 yards from the end zone.
The visitors then gave the home team several gifts later in the first half, with back-to-back interceptions thrown into good coverage, and a punt bouncing off the B-E returner, giving the Wild Gators the ball 14 yards from the end zone. After that mishap, with 7:03 left in the second quarter, Lake View needed 4 plays on the series in the red zone to score. On 4th-and-8 from the 12, junior quarterback Derrick Bethea found senior wide receiver Braxton Dimery across the middle in the end zone for a touchdown pass. On the conversion attempt, Bethea was stopped by a host of Red Raiders, leaving the score 6-0 with 5:21 left in the half.
B-E looked to have the answering score on the ensuing drive, but back-to-back incomplete passes from the Lake View 11-yard line ended the drive without points.
After Lake View had two early third-quarter drives stall, sandwiched around a 3-and-out from B-E, the Red Raiders got on the scoreboard late in the period. Starting on their own 46-yard line, the visitors got a 33-yard pass play from senior quarterback Treyton Still to senior Jarad Gilliard to start the drive. Two QB keepers from Still and a pass to freshman Isiah Johnson for 9 yards set up a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle for Still. Sophomore Gage Boykins added the PAT for a 7-6 lead with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
Each team followed with their own 3-and-out series before Lake View went 80 yards in 5 plays to retake the lead. Senior tailback Ja’Correus Ford (70 yards on 13 carries) started the drive with a 40-yard carry up the home team’s sideline. He then added 21 more yards on 2 carries, setting up senior tailback Adrian Dawkins for a 9-yard touchdown run up the gut of the Red Raiders defense on the first play of the fourth quarter. Ford was stopped on the conversion attempt, leaving the score 12-7 with 11:54 left to play.
The Wild Gators followed with an onside kick that they recovered near their own sideline. But, 5 plays into the new drive the ball was fumbled on the exchange and recovered by B-E junior Tevin Brown.
The Red Raiders were forced to go 3-and-out, but then forced the Wild Gators to do the same.
With 5:35 left to play, B-E started a drive at its own 20-yard line that could have regained the lead. But, 8 plays and 28 yards later, the Red Raiders turned the ball over on downs. Three incomplete passes ended the threat.
Lake View wasn’t through scoring, though. The Wild Gators lined up in the wishbone formation and ran Ford for 10 yards, then 13 yards. Just 3 plays and 2 B-E penalties later, Dawkins (16 carries for 70 yards, 2 touchdowns) carried the ball in for a 6-yard score with 35 seconds left to play. Senior Michael McInnis added the 2-point conversion for the 20-7 final.
Still was 11-for-21 passing for 138 yards, but had 2 interceptions (one to Michael McInnis, one to Ford).
Junior Quincy Bias, senior Trayvon Jamison, junior Christian Draper, senior Moses Myers and senior Myles Rutland pressured the Wild Gators’ offense all game, combining for multiple tackles for loss.
But, in the end, a team that only allowed 8 points all regular season could only manage 7 points itself in its third playoff game of the postseason.
