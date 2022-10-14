B-E defense posts another shutout

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53, Bethune-Bowman 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s defense forced five turnovers as the Red Raiders defeated Bethune-Bowman 53-0 Friday night in Bamberg.

It is the second-consecutive shutout for the Red Raiders after they blanked Branchville last week. Anthony Williams, Isaiah Johnson and Nick Folk each had interceptions. Michael Manigault and Rogers Mack-Thomas each recovered a fumble. Mack-Thomas returned his fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.

Offensively, the Red Raiders were paced by running back Nick Folk who rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Chanston Crosby completed touchdown passes to Williams and Aiden Bunch. Johnson, Eric Lee and Marcus Cann also had rushing touchdowns.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-2, 2-1) will be at home against Allendale-Fairfax next week. Bethune-Bowman (1-7, 0-3) will be at home to face Estill.

Calhoun County 32, Blackville-Hilda 20

Justen Brunson rushed for three touchdowns and Tykest Davenport rushed for two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun County to a 32-20 win over Blackville-Hilda Friday.

The Hawks led 14-12 early in the fourth quarter when Davenport rushed for a 23 yard touchdown to give the Saints a 18-14 lead. After recovering a Blackville-Hilda fumble, Brunson rushed for a 15 yard touchdown to make the score 25-14. Blackville-Hilda would score to cut the lead to 25-22, but Brunson broke a 51 yard touchdown run with just under two minutes left.

Calhoun County (7-1, 4-0) will be at home next week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Calhoun Academy 42, King’s Academy 13

Calhoun Academy improved to 7-2 on the season with a 42-13 win over King’s Academy Friday night.

Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with 187 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Elliott Brown had 82 yards and a touchdown, Connor Hayes had 27 yards rushing and threw for 78 yards and a touchdown to Cade Carson. William Felder returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Thomas Roland led the Cavs with six tackles and Jackson Bronson had four tackles. Tucker, Cooper Canaday and Preston Tayler each had three tackles. Austin Summers blocked a kick and Mason Polin had an interception.

Calhoun Academy will play at Clarendon Hall next week.

Williamsburg Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 27

Williamsburg Academy remained unbeaten after a 54-27 win over Orangeburg Prep Friday night.

Luis Fernandez threw for 114 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown before leaving with an injury. Walt Mims threw for 55 yards and a touchdown as the backup. Preston Wells rushed for a touchdown while Austin Hall and Addison O’Cain each caught a touchdown pass.

The Indians fall to 2-6 on the season and will travel to face Laurence Manning next week.

Gilbert 38, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Horace Jacques had a touchdown catch, but Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell at Gilbert 38-7 Friday night.

Clarendon Hall 40, Dorchester Academy 24

Caleb Byron threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Dorchester Academy’s 40-24 loss to Clarendon Hall Friday night.

Connor Hartzog had 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Wayland Gruber added 144 yards receiving and a touchdown. Gruber also added an interception on defense.

Ben Marchant led the Raiders defens with 11 tackles including one tackle for loss. He also had a touchdown catch.

Woodland 21, Wade Hampton 14

Denmark-Olar 39, H-K-T 28