Andrew Jackson opens season with 46-16 road win at Northside Christian

LEXINGTON – Andrew Jackson Academy may have a new mascot, but the powerhouse football program’s winning tradition continued Friday night with a 48-16 victory over Northside Christian Academy.
The newly named Warriors, formerly the Confederates, rushed their way to a victory, controlling the scoreboard and the clock the entire game.
AJA Head Coach Jason Peek is glad to begin the season with a win, but he said his team is not where they need to be.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Peek said, having graduated 10 players from last season's undefeated state title squad. "It was tough coming in We hadn’t had any scrimmages, any time on the field with the pandemic going on. First half we looked really rough, really rough.
"Not the typical way you see Andrew Jackson play football. Second half was a little better.”
High school teams faced uncertainty during the summer months leading to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected workout schedules.
“It’s tough on everybody, not just the students, the coaches, everybody," Peek said. "We treat it just like what it is. We have to take extra precaution with the kids. Couldn’t do things over the summer to get us ready, and it showed tonight.
"But, we’re glad to have the chance to play, and we’ll continue on with whatever we need to do.”
The Warriors used their rushing attack to score the first points of the game at the 8:34 mark of the first quarter.
Carson Cone capped off a five-play drive with a 38-yard rushing score. The two-point conversion was no good, making the score 6-0.
Junior Bug Brunson rushed eight yards for the Warriors’ second score with 1:05 left in the first quarter. Again, the two-point conversion was no good, making the score 12-0.
The Warrior’s first passing attempt of the game resulted in a 67-yard connection from Brunson to Cone for a score. The two-point conversion was no good, making the score 18-0 with 9:27 left in the first half.
Northside Christian finally reached the scoreboard with a 62-yard pass from Max McKenna to Charlie Compton. McKenna and Compton also hooked up for the two-point conversion, making the score 18-8.
Northside Christian would decrease the lead to two points after Luke Cochran took the Crusaders’ failed punt attempt for an 81-yard score. McKenna connected with Sullie Crider for the two-point conversion, making the score 18-16 at halftime.
AJA controlled the second half, scoring 30 unanswered points with scoring runs of three, two, and three yards by Brunson and Carson. Brunson also threw for another touchdown, connecting with Cone for a 17-yard TD.
The Warriors were 3-of-4 on two-point conversions in the second half.
Brunson led the offensive attack, rushing ten times for 52 yards and three scores, and completing all four of his pass attempts for 115 yards and a score.
Jonathan Schaffer led the rushing attack, with 11 carries for 163 yards. Chase Carson was the second leading rusher with 108 yards on five carries, and Cone rushed four times for 95 yards and a score.
Carson and Cone each had two receptions for 76 and 39 yards, both reaching the end zone for receiving scores.
Peek said he will work to return to improve AJA's play and use the team's strengths for next week’s contest against Jefferson Davis Academy.
“We’re getting back in the trenches," Peek said. "That’s what we do. We’re going to work on our inside stuff and our O-line.”
