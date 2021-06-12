Edisto baseball coach leaving for White Knoll position

After six years at the helm of baseball at Edisto High School, head coach Seth Cooper will take the baseball coaching job at White Knoll High School in Lexington County.
Cooper finished his final season at Edisto with an 8-8 record and a #2 seed in the playoffs, with the Cougars eventually falling to Beaufort.
“It was great here, straight out of college and coming directly here. I was here for six years and I appreciate the community that helped me out a long way,” Cooper said.
“Everybody was great, and I hope I made the positive impacts that I hoped to do in the area. It was awesome coming back here and Edisto will definitely always have a place in my heart.”
Cooper said he will miss his alma mater – “the players, the students, the whole deal, the coaches, my assistant coaches who are planning on staying back.”
“I wish them the best, I wish the players the best, I wish all the guys the best,” Cooper said.
“No matter where you are, no matter if it’s an assistant coach or whatever, you’ll always have things thrown at you,” he said.
“I learned along the way the first couple years there’s going to be some challenges and you just got to go with the flow, do what you think is best and got to go from there,” he said.
Cooper has fond memories of Edisto.
“I can look back and think of some great games we had at Edisto. I remember my first year, we made it to the district championship game. We were a two seed going in and ended up playing Battery Creek and Aynor,” Cooper said.
“A couple years after that, we ended up in the same predicament, fighting against Bishop England in the district championship.”
“Definitely had some fun, exciting games, had some walk-offs, you’ll always remember those of course. But were some very, very competitive games year in and year out,” he said.
“Just proud being at Edisto and just trying to put my heart out there for the community and for the players and try to do what I thought best for them.
“The tradition is always here. There have been some great things in the past and there’s some great things no doubt going forward in the future.”