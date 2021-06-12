Edisto baseball coach leaving for White Knoll position

After six years at the helm of baseball at Edisto High School, head coach Seth Cooper will take the baseball coaching job at White Knoll High School in Lexington County.

Cooper finished his final season at Edisto with an 8-8 record and a #2 seed in the playoffs, with the Cougars eventually falling to Beaufort.

“It was great here, straight out of college and coming directly here. I was here for six years and I appreciate the community that helped me out a long way,” Cooper said.

“Everybody was great, and I hope I made the positive impacts that I hoped to do in the area. It was awesome coming back here and Edisto will definitely always have a place in my heart.”

Cooper said he will miss his alma mater – “the players, the students, the whole deal, the coaches, my assistant coaches who are planning on staying back.”

“I wish them the best, I wish the players the best, I wish all the guys the best,” Cooper said.

“No matter where you are, no matter if it’s an assistant coach or whatever, you’ll always have things thrown at you,” he said.