Crosby 'expecting good things' from O-W Bruins

“Just looking to come out healthy but also come out better. When we see Manning, it’ll be our first scrimmage. I’m just looking for us to go out there and be able to execute what we already put in," Crosby said.

“Against Oceanside, I’m looking for us to execute. It’ll be a game-type scrimmage, so I’m looking for us to put it all together. Offense, defense and execute everything that we’ve done.”

Crosby is looking to make every second of practice count.

“You’ll see us be very well disciplined and upbeat. Discipline is the first thing we’ve been preaching all summer. We try to make practices very up tempo so that games will be played easier," Crosby said.

“You’ll see coaches harping on the little things and detail because if we don’t correct them now, they’ll only spread and get bigger,” Crosby said.

“In everything we do, we have to take care of the little things,” he said. “You’ll see us executing the little things, even when we’re lining up to stretch, every detail.”