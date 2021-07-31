Crosby 'expecting good things' from O-W Bruins

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins and head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby have high expectations for the 2021 season.
“I’m expecting good things, I’m expecting us to be a lot better this year. The kids worked hard this summer. I’m looking for them to be pretty good,” Crosby said prior to the opening of practice on Friday.
The Bruins in 2020 posted a record of 3-2 in Crosby’s third season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just to get out there and get going, get ourselves acclimated. Just get better every day that we’re out there," Crosby said of his team and the start of the practice season.
“We had a short season last year with COVID and we had a good preseason, we can’t wait to just get kids out there and get going," he said.
“I’m excited to see our defensive side play. We got a lot of those guys coming back who are on that side of the ball who have been starting for two to three years now," Crosby said.
“I’m also excited to see those guys get going offensively as well. Just seeing us going out there and competing against somebody other than ourselves."
During the preseason, the Bruins will play host to two scrimmage games. On Aug. 5, O-W will face off against Manning. On Aug. 13, they go up against the the Oceanside Landsharks.
“Just looking to come out healthy but also come out better. When we see Manning, it’ll be our first scrimmage. I’m just looking for us to go out there and be able to execute what we already put in," Crosby said.
“Against Oceanside, I’m looking for us to execute. It’ll be a game-type scrimmage, so I’m looking for us to put it all together. Offense, defense and execute everything that we’ve done.”
Crosby is looking to make every second of practice count.
“You’ll see us be very well disciplined and upbeat. Discipline is the first thing we’ve been preaching all summer. We try to make practices very up tempo so that games will be played easier," Crosby said.
“We try to make practices very up tempo so that games will be played easier. You’ll see a lot of movement and you’ll see a lot of guys doing a lot of different things”, he said.
“You’ll see coaches harping on the little things and detail because if we don’t correct them now, they’ll only spread and get bigger,” Crosby said.
“In everything we do, we have to take care of the little things,” he said. “You’ll see us executing the little things, even when we’re lining up to stretch, every detail.”
O-W in 2021 will be competing in the Class AAA Region 5. Teams in the region include Brookland-Cayce, Fox Creek, Gilbert, Strom Thurmond and Swansea.
O-W opens at home on Aug. 20 vs. May River.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2021 schedule
Aug. 20 – May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, TBA
Aug. 28 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Cane Bay
Sept. 3 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll
Sept. 17 – Airport at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7 p.m.
Sep. 24 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Gilbert*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – Swansea at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Strom Thurmond*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – Fox Creek at Orangeburg-Wilkinson*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Brookland-Cayce*, 7 p.m.
* denotes region game
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530