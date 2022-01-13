 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID puts halt to high school winter sports

D-O pic

Denmark-Olar's Keithan Washington dribbles past a defender during the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament. Due to COVID, the Vikings will not face Calhoun County Friday night. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, at Denmark-Olar High School.

Basketball and wrestling are taking a timeout as COVID numbers continue to rise in The T&D Region.

As of Thursday, Orangeburg County School District, Bamberg School District 1 and 2 and Dorchester School District 4 have all moved to virtual learning. With the change, after school activities have been halted, including basketball games scheduled for Friday night.

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar were to play the first of their two region matchups Friday as the Saints look to reclaim the Region III-A title from D-O.

Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said the game has been postponed and rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 22, at Denmark-Olar High School.

The game will feature University of South Carolina commit Zachary Davis, who leads the Vikings in just about every statistical category.

Calhoun County counters with Russell Brunson, who was named one of the top boys players in Class A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association. 

The Saints are ranked No. 2 in the current SCBCA Class A poll that came out Tuesday. Denmark-Olar is ranked fifth.

Other schools not playing Friday include: Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Edisto, H-K-T, Lake Marion, North, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Woodland.

Orangeburg and Bamberg school districts announced a return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 18, Dorchester will return Thursday, Jan. 20.

SCBCA Top 10 Polls

Class AAA Boys

1. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2. Seneca

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Dillon

5. Crestwood

6. Blue Ridge

7. Union County

8. Powdersville

9. Fox Creek

10. Manning

Class AAA Girls

1. Keenan

2. Blue Ridge

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Emerald

6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

7. Mid-Carolina

8. Clinton

9. Camden

10. Wren

Class AA Boys

1. York Prep

2. Wade Hampton

3. Landrum

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Christ Church

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Woodland

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Kingstree

10. (tie) North Central and Saluda

Class A Boys

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Calhoun County

3. Hemingway

4. Baptist Hill

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Carvers Bay

7. Hannah-Pamplico

8. Calhoun Falls Charter

9. McCormick

10. Southside Christain

Class A Girls

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Denmark-Olar

5. Lake View

6. Cross

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Whale Branch

10. Lamar



