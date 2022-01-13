COVID puts halt to high school winter sports

Basketball and wrestling are taking a timeout as COVID numbers continue to rise in The T&D Region.

As of Thursday, Orangeburg County School District, Bamberg School District 1 and 2 and Dorchester School District 4 have all moved to virtual learning. With the change, after school activities have been halted, including basketball games scheduled for Friday night.

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar were to play the first of their two region matchups Friday as the Saints look to reclaim the Region III-A title from D-O.

Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said the game has been postponed and rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 22, at Denmark-Olar High School.

The game will feature University of South Carolina commit Zachary Davis, who leads the Vikings in just about every statistical category.

Calhoun County counters with Russell Brunson, who was named one of the top boys players in Class A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association.

The Saints are ranked No. 2 in the current SCBCA Class A poll that came out Tuesday. Denmark-Olar is ranked fifth.

Other schools not playing Friday include: Bethune-Bowman, Branchville, Edisto, H-K-T, Lake Marion, North, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Woodland.

Orangeburg and Bamberg school districts announced a return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 18, Dorchester will return Thursday, Jan. 20.

