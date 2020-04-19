COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: On-the-rise Edisto football impacted by shutdown

"You get used to that routine and, going into my second year here, I wanted to keep things moving. But, suddenly, all that changed. That's stressful. We were rolling and making strides. For this thing to hit right there, it stopped us abruptly."

Deaver noted that spring sports everywhere have been disrupted the most. But, there's no way to say now how this extended interruption will impact fall sports.

"I've got guys taking pictures of themselves working out, showing us coaches what they are doing," he said. "Or they're flipping tires out in the country, or lifting furniture in the house, getting some reps and a workout in about anyway they can.

"We check in with them on their academics regularly, since that's most important. But, it's to the point now where I just miss seeing them and encouraging them in person. Some of them have even said 'coach, I really miss school.' The seniors are a big priority, but you don't want any of the students to have their GPAs fall."

Deaver said the Orangeburg Consolidated School District has "done a great job with the meals and the wifi buses and all for the students."

Even so, nothing quite compares to being on campus with regular interactions for school and sports workouts.