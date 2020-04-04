COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: DA softball, baseball might not get chance at 4-peat

"They are kids and some have never experienced grief or major disappointment in their lives, at least nothing on this level," Kim Reeves said.

As adults have tried to adjust to drastic worldwide and local changes in recent weeks, it's worth noting that all current high school students were born after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 that shook America's psyche. Things they have read in history books aren't things they have experienced.

"Our team, and especially our seniors, are hurting bad with not being able to get together and play," Kim Reeves said. "Win or lose, they just want to play again.

"We miss it, as coaches, we miss our girls."

Even if it turned into mid-May or June to get back on the field, Jack Reeves said his team would gladly take the opportunity. If summer softball were to be abbreviated to accommodate an abbreviated high school season finish and playoffs, the coaches said they would welcome the opportunity.

"It's unprecedented to deal with something like this," he said. "The biggest thing right now is having graduation of some sort, of course. That's the biggest celebration of your life to this point in high school.