COPING WITH CORONAVIRUS: DA softball, baseball might not get chance at 4-peat

When your high school team has won three straight state titles in your sport, being a part of the quest to reach a "four-peat" can be something special.
Players and coaches know there can be an opponent who denies you the opportunity to play for another championship.
But none of them expect that opponent to be a natural disaster or a worldwide pandemic, such as the current coronavirus COVID-19 situation.
Dorchester Academy softball and baseball won South Carolina Independent School Association Class A state championships each of the past three seasons.
But unless federal and state regulations for public health allow a return to group activities soon, both the Lady Raiders and Raiders could be denied their chances to return to the diamond to defend their titles this season.
Lady Raiders co-head coaches Jack and Kim Reeves entered the season ready to lead their program on another run at a state championship, with Erskine College signee Payton "P.J." Jackson in the circle delivering pitches.
Jackson, a senior left-hander, pitched for both wins in the state championship series as a junior. She is one of six juniors on the 2020 team.
"It kind of sucks the life out of you," Kim Reeves said of the current shutdown in high school sports. "But there's nothing we can do about it. We try to support and encourage our girls, but it's hard. I still have a lot of hope for this season and their being a way for us to get the kids back on the field at some point.
"The selfish side of us wants to play, but the human side of us knows it's not safe right now. Everyone is waiting for the (virus) curve to peak and see where we go from there."
The Lady Raiders opened the season with a 3-0 loss at Branchville in a game where the DA coaches played many younger players to see how they produced in a varsity game situation. After that, the Lady Raiders took wins against St. John's Christian Academy and Holly Hill Academy, before all sports were shut down.
"We were excited about where we were," Jack Reeves said. "We played all of our girls in the first game and then Peyton shut down St. John's, the best competition in our region.
"Kim and I sat down and discussed it. We were headed back to another shot at a championship. But, now we are kind of in limbo. As coaches, being with these players for 4 or 5 years, it's tough. Even knowing that something like this will help them deal with things later in life. The whole world is in the same situation. It's something we'll have to get through. I'm hoping, if anything, to be back on the field for a senior night game, to recognize our seniors."
The Lady Raiders had established the acronym and hashtag #EAT for effort, attitude and teamwork this season. Of course, their effort was there from preseason through the day play was halted in March. Their collective attitude and combined teamwork has been stressed and strained through this pandemic.
"They are kids and some have never experienced grief or major disappointment in their lives, at least nothing on this level," Kim Reeves said.
As adults have tried to adjust to drastic worldwide and local changes in recent weeks, it's worth noting that all current high school students were born after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 that shook America's psyche. Things they have read in history books aren't things they have experienced.
"Our team, and especially our seniors, are hurting bad with not being able to get together and play," Kim Reeves said. "Win or lose, they just want to play again.
"We miss it, as coaches, we miss our girls."
Even if it turned into mid-May or June to get back on the field, Jack Reeves said his team would gladly take the opportunity. If summer softball were to be abbreviated to accommodate an abbreviated high school season finish and playoffs, the coaches said they would welcome the opportunity.
"It's unprecedented to deal with something like this," he said. "The biggest thing right now is having graduation of some sort, of course. That's the biggest celebration of your life to this point in high school.
"It's hard to explain to a younger generation, since they didn't go through the twin towers, and they don't have the understanding of people coming together during a major crisis. You never know when your last at-bat will be, or when you'll hang up your cleats. You think about injuries, things that will change the game, but you never think about something like this, something outside the box. But we know whatever decision is made, it will be the best for mankind. You just hope this country will come together like never before."
Brent Jackson had coached the DA junior varsity baseball team the past 3 seasons, before taking the head job with the varsity Raiders team this season.
"The seniors on this team were in the 9th grade my first year, so they hold a special place in my heart," coach Jackson said this past week. "In fact, all five of our seniors were a part of the three straight state titles, with one (Rhett Mizzell) playing a major role in all three championships.
"Now, they might not have the chance to make history and win four straight titles. The seniors are all athletes and next year we will miss them. In fact, our juniors and seniors have been the heart of the three state championship teams."
Coach Jackson said the major focus for him, before the complete sports shutdown, was to get the team on the bus and to opponents' fields. Once there, they were ready to play and ready to win.
"The boys were really coming out and doing anything we asked them to do," coach Jackson said. "Then we had all the rain and our first hurdles were missing two games the first week of the season."
Once fields were safe to play on, the Raiders sandwiched wins over St. John's Christian and Holly Hill Academy around a loss to Pinewood Prep.
"Our seniors were ready to lead this team back to another title," coach Jackson said. "Landon Way was the best pitcher in (SCISA) Class A last year and was set up to be as good or better this year.
"Rhett Mizzell has been a team leader for a long time, and not just with how well he hits the ball. Ben Stokes is the heart of the team in all that he does, as one of three seniors who can play catcher for us. I feel sorry for the seniors. What this team could accomplish if given the opportunity, there's not too many (programs) out there who win four straight state titles. "
From the earliest projections of changes in the baseball season and in everyday life, coach Jackson told the team that even many adults haven't dealt with a pandemic like this.
"All I could tell them was listen to their parents, stay away from crowds, go in the yard and throw some and swing the bat some," he said. "They've got pretty good spirit and we've got a group chat going regularly.
"Baseball, at this point, they know it's the least of their worries, since this is so much bigger. We're ready for whatever is decided about the rest of this season. We are at someone else's mercy. The boys know that and they're not down."
Coaches for both the DA softball and baseball programs are making sure the ball fields are being mowed and manicured regularly, in hopes that teams will return to them sooner, rather than later.
NOTE: The 2019 Lady Raiders went 27-3, while the 2019 Raiders went 20-4, with both sweeping two wins in best-of-three state championship series play.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!