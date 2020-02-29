Clarendon Hall boys top AJA for title; Dorchester girls fall in title game

SUMTER -- The Clarendon Hall boys basketball team won its second straight SCISA Class A state championship, taking a 93-66 title game win against Andrew Jackson Academy on Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.

In the earlier championship game, the Dorchester Academy girls basketball team lost 48-27 to Beaufort Academy, falling in the title game for the second straight season.

For the CHS Saints, Traveon Davis scored a game-high 31 points, while Kylic Horton and Jahnarious Snell each added 20, and Zyan Gilmore had 18.

For the DA Lady Raiders, Lydia Hofstetter scored 13 points, while Abby Weathers added 6 points.

