The SC Independent School Association recently presented its Bill Simpson Award to Calhoun Academy senior Jude Walker.

The award is given annually to one male and female scholar-athlete based on a number of criteria including academics, athletics and leadership.

SCISA Deputy Executive Director Robert Braciszewski was on hand to present the award to Walker during Calhoun Academy’s graduation ceremony.

“I had no idea about the award,” Walker said. “The funny thing was, I had invited (Robert) to my graduation as a family friend. When he started talking I wasn’t paying much attention, but then some of the things he was saying started to sound familiar.”

Walker pic Calhoun Academy's Jude Walker looks to pass during a game against Dorchester Academy.

During his presentation, Braciszewski called Walker “the epitome of a servant leader.”

“He is a true inspiration to all those around him,” Braciszewski said. “He will be a great leader for his community, state, and nation for years to come.”

Walker, who finished third in his graduating class, helped the Calhoun Academy basketball team reach the SCISA state semifinals where they fell in overtime to St. John’s. Walker averaged five points, six rebounds and three assists per game last season.

“I’m most proud of what we we

re able to do these last two seasons,” Walker said. “To become competitive, and make a playoff run, it was so exciting. I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Walker said he plans to attend Clemson in the fall and major in nursing. Upon graduation he wants to further his education into Nurse Anesthesia.