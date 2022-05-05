 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruins, Bruinettes sign letters of intent

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

ow1.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Corey James signed to play football with Bluefield State University. James is joined by Kristopher Henderson-Garner and Deborah Henderson.

ow2.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Caydence Nero signed to play softball with Allen University. Nero is joined by Derric Bradford, Tiffany Wilson, Fredrick Wilson, Kailah Hanna, Sherman Wallace and Nylajia Nero.

ow3.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Shar'dasia Zeigler signed to play basketball with South Carolina State. Zeigler is joined by a number of friends and family.

 

ow4.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Danae Wright signed to play basketball with Voorhees College. Wright is joined by Ke'yanah Felder, Destynei Tiller, Danielle Bantan and Keondre Dickson.

ow5.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Deondra Darby signed to play basketball with Claflin University. Darby is joined by James Darby, Donnica Darby and Jonovan Darby.

ow6.jpg

Orangeburg-Wilkinson O'Quandre Sanders signed to play basketball with Denmark Technical College Wednesday. Sanders is joined by I'Ayana Sanders, India Sanders-Bethea, Fershanti Sanders-Greene, April Sanders and Barbara Sanders.

