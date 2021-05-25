Bethune-Bowman's Avinger signs to play baseball for Benedict

“Jarione’s own personality and attitude is going to carry him a long way. He has the most respect I’ve seen from a kid his age, and mindset is different, and I am glad that I had a chance to work with him,” Graves said.

“He is an all-around player and helps teammates out on and off the field. He is the most unselfish young man I’ve been around, and everyone who knows him would say the same,” Graves said.

Graves said Avinger is relentless on the field.

“On the field, he is non-stop hustle. On and off the field, he does anything you ask of him to do, and he is a great ballplayer,” Graves said.

“The opportunity that he has approaching is a great one. He has a chance to keep a legacy going on with his family, while his father attended and played at an HBCU, as well as myself. And I know he is going to love it, and his new coach is going to latch on to him quick as soon as he gets a chance to know him,” Graves said.

