Bethune-Bowman's Avinger signs to play baseball for Benedict

ROWESVILLE – Jarione Avinger Jr. is officially a Tiger.
The Bethune-Bowman Mohawk senior signed the dotted line to officially continue his baseball career at Benedict College in Columbia.
Avinger said he is ready to set foot on the historically Black college’s campus.
“I’m ready to get on campus and lock in. I just want to show that baseball is still fun and take it to the next level,” Avinger said.
He said he has developed a relationship with the Tigers’ coach.
“It was all good vibes from the jump. The coach was real cool, we built a bond and his plans for the next four years were the ones I wanted to hear,” Avinger said.
In his final season of play at Bowman, which was shortened to just nine games due to the pandemic, Avinger was able to post impressive numbers.
As a hitter, he homered three times and with 13 RBIs while batting .429. On the mound, he set a school record, striking out 14 batters in a five-inning double-header.
Avinger is continuing the legacy of HBCU players. His father, Jarion Avinger Sr., who is the Mohawks' head varsity girls basketball coach, and his high school coach Quenshawn Graves played at an HBCU.
Graves, who played at Morris College, spoke highly of Avinger’s character.
“Jarione’s own personality and attitude is going to carry him a long way. He has the most respect I’ve seen from a kid his age, and mindset is different, and I am glad that I had a chance to work with him,” Graves said.
“He is an all-around player and helps teammates out on and off the field. He is the most unselfish young man I’ve been around, and everyone who knows him would say the same,” Graves said.
Graves said Avinger is relentless on the field.
“On the field, he is non-stop hustle. On and off the field, he does anything you ask of him to do, and he is a great ballplayer,” Graves said.
“The opportunity that he has approaching is a great one. He has a chance to keep a legacy going on with his family, while his father attended and played at an HBCU, as well as myself. And I know he is going to love it, and his new coach is going to latch on to him quick as soon as he gets a chance to know him,” Graves said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530