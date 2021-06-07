Bethune-Bowman standout chooses football at Newberry

Bradley Washington of Bethune-Bowman High School is a star athlete in football and basketball.

While being a force on the court, he’s decided that his place to be in college is on the field. Washington has signed to play football at Newberry College.

“I feel blessed knowing that I have the talent to play on the next level because all my life I only played soccer and basketball,” Washington said. “I played football only one time in middle school, 11th and 12th, that was all, so just really blessed.”

“Honestly, I think football can take me farther,” he said. “I could contribute to the team because I am first a leader, never been a follower, my mindset is to win, learn and get better every day on and off the field.”

Washington said he has received a lot of support in his athletic career.

“My dad and my granddaddy most definitely. They made a way to get to any of my games through high school, even if it was by riding with somebody there. R.I.P to those two.”

“It’s not about what school or how big your school is, it’s how much you want and put the work in for it,” Washington said.

Head coach Glynn Darby sees Washington’s success in football as an example.