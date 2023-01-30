T&D REGION SPORTS

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 20, Colleton Prep 10

Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 20-10 Monday.

Madison Damron, Natalie Hall and Aaliyah Ayala each had four points to lead the Lady Indians. Addison Nivens, Blakely Garrick, Emmaline Dangerfield and Morgan Gue each had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will conclude its season Wednesday at home against Thomas Sumter.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 43, Colleton Prep 29

Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 43-29 Monday.

Cholly Williams led the Indians with 14 points. Council Burroughs had four points, Chris Jackson had four points, Parker Gray had four points, Riley Brown had four points, Toddy McElhone had three points, Aarev Patel had two points, Manav Pandya had two points, Noah Clark had two points and Tilman Zeigler had two points.

Orangeburg Prep concludes its season Wednesday at home against Thomas Sumter.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 22, Jefferson Davis Academy 14

Ella Jane Stickles scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 22-14 win over Jefferson Davis Academy Monday Weathers Smith had four points, Natalie Grace Porth had three points and Sara Marshall Covington had one point

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Edisto (B) 48, Barnwell 38

The Edisto Cougars picked up their first region win of the season after defeating Barnwell 48-38 Friday night.

Edisto (B) 45, Lake Marion 31

Calhoun Academy (G) 34, Jefferson Davis Academy 28

Calhoun Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy 34-28 Monday.

Reagan Kizer led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Sarah Grace Kizer had 14 points, Sarah Roland had two points and Ava Cuttino had two points.